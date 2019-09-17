Indiana Barn Foundation hosts annual tour

The Indiana Barn Foundation hosts its annual Barn Tour Sept. 28.
Featured on this year’s tour are five barns and one church within La Porte and Porter counties. Tour hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The first stop of this self-driving tour is the La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte, for registration, tickets, maps, and instructions. Tickets are $10 and may also be purchased at the Indiana Barn Foundation website, www.indianabarns.org. A limited number of tickets are also available for purchase in advance at the Museum.
The barns on the tour include the c.1855 Dinwiddie Barn, La Porte; the c.1910 La Porte County Home Barn, La Porte; the 1917 Forrester Barn, La Porte; the Kosmatka Barn, Chesterton; and the Ledgemere Barn, Chesterton. Barn experts and owners will be on hand for in-depth discussions about the structures and their history. As an added bonus, the 19th century Carmel Chapel in rural La Porte will be open for touring. Garwood’s Orchards, a sponsor of the tour, will also be open for tour-goers.
The Bicentennial Barn Quilt will be on display at the Museum on the day of the tour. The quilt contains 92 squares, each representing a different county in Indiana. It was sold to a private collector who has graciously loaned it to the Indiana Barn Foundation for the day. In addition, the book, Indiana Bicentennial Barn Quilt, will be available for purchase. It tells the story of each barn depicted on the quilt.
The Museum will be open to tour goers at a reduced admission fee of $3 for the day.Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4;30 p.m. For more details, visit the Indiana Barn Foundation website, www.indianabarns.org, or Facebook page.