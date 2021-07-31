Indiana-based firefighters lend a hand in the wildfire-filled West

The detail, called a severity assignment, falls on the less exciting end of the wildland firefighting spectrum, but Pichay said it still means being ready to react at a moment’s notice.

“You have to be OK with boredom and staying still and patrolling for hours on end,” he said. “And then you get one day out of five that’s ‘OK, it’s go time’ and you’re going to suppress this fire.”

Shortly after Pichay and his colleagues drove back to Indiana, another two firefighters from the same station were deployed to take their place, and it likely won’t be long before Pichay hits the road again. He said he’s nearly ready to head out on another assignment, and his next trip could take him anywhere that fires are burning, or are likely to start.

It’s common practice for Pichay and his ilk to be deployed elsewhere every fire season, but the past two years have been longer and more devastating than any in recent history, stretching resources to the limit. He said that while fire season used to run from June to August, it’s now more like April through December.

“I think what we’re seeing is just a new trend,” Pichay said, after acknowledging that while these seasons may be unprecedented in recorded history, we’ve only been tracking fires for a fraction of millennia they’ve been burning.