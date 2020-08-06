Indiana bishops extend Sunday Mass dispensation to Nov. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indiana’s five Roman Catholic dioceses, including the Diocese of Gary, have extended the dispensation from the obligation of Sunday Mass attendance until Nov. 1.

In a joint statement, the bishops of the Province of Indianapolis, representing the state’s Roman Catholics, announced that the dispensation was extended from a previously set day of Aug. 15 because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana.

The group released the following statement:

“While commending our pastors and pastoral life coordinators who have gone to great lengths to assure safe worship spaces in our churches, due to the increase in the COVID-19 cases in our state, the Indiana bishops have decided to extend the dispensation from the obligation of Sunday Mass attendance beyond Aug. 15 until Nov. 1, 2020, unless further developments determine otherwise.”

Bishop Robert J. McClory of Gary said he is confident local parishes will continue to practice social distancing and safety protocols so that public Mass may continue.