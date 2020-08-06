Indiana bishops extend Sunday Mass dispensation to Nov. 1

Indiana’s five Roman Catholic dioceses, including the Diocese of Gary, have extended the dispensation from the obligation of Sunday Mass attendance until Nov. 1.
In a joint statement, the bishops of the Province of Indianapolis, representing the state’s Roman Catholics, announced that the dispensation was extended from a previously set day of Aug. 15 because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana.
The group released the following statement:
“While commending our pastors and pastoral life coordinators who have gone to great lengths to assure safe worship spaces in our churches, due to the increase in the COVID-19 cases in our state, the Indiana bishops have decided to extend the dispensation from the obligation of Sunday Mass attendance beyond Aug. 15 until Nov. 1, 2020, unless further developments determine otherwise.”
Bishop Robert J. McClory of Gary said he is confident local parishes will continue to practice social distancing and safety protocols so that public Mass may continue.
“The continued dispensation is a prudent measure since a significant number of the faithful may find it difficult to fulfill the obligation during this time,” McClory said. “To be dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass does not mean people should stay away from church or fail to keep holy the Lord’s Day.
“The Sunday celebration of the Mass remains at the core of our expression of the faith and the place where we receive Jesus in the Holy Eucharist,” the bishop continued. “I encourage those who have been away to contact their local parish to learn of the various protocols we have in place for safety.”
The Indiana governor’s plan allows for indoor worship services, following specific social distancing guidelines. The strong preference is that places of worship continue to provide virtual services, especially for vulnerable populations, including the elderly.
Many parishes offer livestream coverage of Sunday Mass. Listings of livestreams can be found on parish websites or on the Diocese of Gary website, www.dcgary.org.
McClory noted that in addition to participating in Sunday Mass, it is the Catholic tradition that Sunday is kept holy by refraining from work, increasing one’s love of the Lord and extending charity to others through prayer and service.
The Diocese of Gary has an estimated 185,550 Catholics in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, and Starke counties.
Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Catholic Diocese of Gary distributes Communion to Martin Brown II during Mass May 17 at a reopened Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary.