The Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative will offer the public free health screenings for body mass index, blood pressure and blood glucose.

The Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males is bringing back the annual health education event for the 11th year on April 22. Two Black-owned barbershops in Michigan City are among the 27 sites across the state taking part.

People can get free health screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sharper’s Image inside Meijer at 5150 Franklin St. and Platinum Designs at 1801 Franklin St. It's meant to help address part of the reason why Black men suffered from the highest mortality rate of any demographic in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Co-sponsors include HealthLinc, the Michigan City Police Department, Life Changes LLC, Minority Health Partners of LaPorte County and Franciscan Health.

“We are pleased to be a part of the 11th Annual Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative because continuing to build trust in a cultural institution that attracts a large number of Black men is where we can have the greatest impact on providing screenings and health information about chronic illnesses,” said Nila Williams, community health improvement coordinator for Franciscan Health Michigan City and Franciscan Health Beacon La Porte. “It is very important to maintain those relationships with the Black businesses, as well as working with the other community partners.”