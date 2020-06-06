Indiana black caucus outlines immediate demands in wake of George Floyd's death

GARY — Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus has yet to be approached by Gov. Eric Holcomb, who this week suggested he had a list of policy goals aimed at curtailing police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death and improving the lives of black Hoosiers.
“I was disappointed in the governor’s comments, that he has a list of action items and that he’s talked with legislative leaders. As a caucus, we have not seen those action items and he has not requested a meeting with the black caucus,” Melton said.
Earlier this week during a news conference, Holcomb expressed commitment in the months ahead, and a potential second term, to enact policies aimed at correcting inequality and racial disparities at the city, state and national level.
At the time, he said he was working with legislative leaders to find ways to advance and improve communicating about programs and resources available to all Hoosiers.
Melton said the Democrat-led black caucus has repeatedly pushed policies each year in key areas such as housing discrimination, health care, criminal justice, education, and police bias, but the majority of asks have either gone nowhere in the Republican-dominated Statehouse or were severely watered down prior to final passage.
Even the final version of the 2019 hate crime bill pushed by the black caucus was nothing like the original version, he said.
“I want to be clear: We work well with the governor, but the one thing we can’t do is just agree on what we’re talking about. Holcomb has to make this part of his agenda, and make it a priority to address these issues for all minorities in the state of Indiana,” Melton said.
Melton said he and other caucus members are now demanding Holcomb issue an immediate executive order banning law enforcement’s use of chokehold restrains and other means that cut off a person’s ability to breathe to make an arrest.
If Holcomb takes no action, Melton said they will urge local municipalities — mayors, city councils, and police chiefs — to enact a local ban. He said he is also urging cities to require the use of body cameras for patrol officers.
Melton said there’s also a need for a Statewide Criminal Justice Commission to analyze ways to reform the criminal justice system and to weed out implicit racial bias. The commission’s members must include a diverse group of civilians from predominantly African-American cities, he said.
He said any recommendation that comes out of the commission should pass during the 2021 legislative session, which begins in January.
“Justice can’t be delayed,” Melton said.
The group is also requesting mayors, city councils, and police chiefs immediately establish local independent civilian review boards to review complaints of police violence.
“Let’s create an environment where police colleagues who want to report misconduct don’t have to worry about retaliation. This is about creating laws that can create a more transparent process that supports those who are trying to do the right thing, while also engaging the public in the process,” he said.
Melton said some caucus members were expected to join protesters outside City Hall in Gary on Friday in solidarity.
On Friday, Holcomb said he spoke with the caucus Friday morning in the Statehouse ahead of the group's press conference, and while they didn't get into much detail, he said he assured the caucus will make a "very important" contribution to any progress made.
"I hope that everyone that wants to be constructive and move the needle in a very positive direction also feels a sense of urgency that we both share on this front. We need to listen, and most importantly, we need to act. We're taking a lot of time to make sure that we hear from everyone that shares these concerns and we're not exclusionary. And we're going to be very thoughtful about the actions that we do take, so I appreciate theirs," Holcomb said.
Unrest in the Region: A look at coverage of weekend protests and fallout
Protests erupted over the weekend in the Region to condemn police brutality, specifically the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
Here's a look at coverage of the weekend's events.
Hammond and Calumet City have extended their curfews while businesses clean up after looting.
"The Chesterton Town Council does not share these opinions and unequivocally denounces them," according to the prepared statement from members of the Chesterton Town Council.
Protesters tried to get into Michigan City's Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets but were turned away by police.
As protesters move throughout Michigan City, one person decided to climb a railroad signal. Protesters are rallying for racial injustice acros…
Protesters marched in solidarity with Minneapolis on Sunday evening in Michigan City.
Protesters and police faced off at Southlake Mall and U.S. 30 in Hobart on Sunday.
As protesters moved from Southlake Mall towards I-65, police used tear gas to try and stop the movement.
Hundreds of protesters demand justice behind the Michigan City Police Department in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody l…
Hundreds of protesters stood in a field of tall grass behind the Michigan City Police Station before taking their message of “No justice, no peace” to the streets.
Protests have spread to Northwest Indiana as national unrest grows.
Protesters mobilized their rally and have blocked off parts of U.S. 30 near Southlake Mall. Hundreds have gathered to protest racial injustice…
The Lake County Tactical Unit team arrives at Southlake Mall as the number of protesters has reached more than 300 seeking justice for George …
Protesters call for justice for George Floyd, who died in police custody, at a Southlake Mall rally on Sunday.
Protestors call for justice for George Floyd at a Southlake Mall rally in Hobart on Sunday.
UPDATE: Many Indiana stores close near state line; Hammond issues curfew order after widespread looting
Several businesses were shut down on the Torrence Avenue commercial strip in Calumet City and Lansing.
Demonstrators protest police brutality throughout the nation with a rally in Hammond. The protesters then marched down Calumet Avenue where th…
"The comments were not serious in nature and in poor taste. They were meant as a joke to my friend and in no way serious," Chesterton Town Councilman Robert Allision, D-3rd, said in his post.
Protesters gathered outside the Hammond Police Department Tuesday morning and later marched down the street. Police formed a blockade at 171st…
The protest began Saturday morning outside the Hammond Police Department before moving to the streets. Police formed a blockade at 171st and Calumet to prevent the crowd from moving onto I-80/94.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.