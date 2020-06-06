Indiana black caucus outlines immediate demands in wake of George Floyd's death

“Let’s create an environment where police colleagues who want to report misconduct don’t have to worry about retaliation. This is about creating laws that can create a more transparent process that supports those who are trying to do the right thing, while also engaging the public in the process,” he said.

Melton said some caucus members were expected to join protesters outside City Hall in Gary on Friday in solidarity.

On Friday, Holcomb said he spoke with the caucus Friday morning in the Statehouse ahead of the group's press conference, and while they didn't get into much detail, he said he assured the caucus will make a "very important" contribution to any progress made.

"I hope that everyone that wants to be constructive and move the needle in a very positive direction also feels a sense of urgency that we both share on this front. We need to listen, and most importantly, we need to act. We're taking a lot of time to make sure that we hear from everyone that shares these concerns and we're not exclusionary. And we're going to be very thoughtful about the actions that we do take, so I appreciate theirs," Holcomb said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.