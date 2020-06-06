You are the owner of this article.
Indiana black caucus outlines immediate demands in wake of George Floyd's death
Indiana black caucus outlines immediate demands in wake of George Floyd's death

GARY — Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus has yet to be approached by Gov. Eric Holcomb, who this week suggested he had a list of policy goals aimed at curtailing police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death and improving the lives of black Hoosiers.

“I was disappointed in the governor’s comments, that he has a list of action items and that he’s talked with legislative leaders. As a caucus, we have not seen those action items and he has not requested a meeting with the black caucus,” Melton said.

Earlier this week during a news conference, Holcomb expressed commitment in the months ahead, and a potential second term, to enact policies aimed at correcting inequality and racial disparities at the city, state and national level.

At the time, he said he was working with legislative leaders to find ways to advance and improve communicating about programs and resources available to all Hoosiers.

Melton said the Democrat-led black caucus has repeatedly pushed policies each year in key areas such as housing discrimination, health care, criminal justice, education, and police bias, but the majority of asks have either gone nowhere in the Republican-dominated Statehouse or were severely watered down prior to final passage.

Even the final version of the 2019 hate crime bill pushed by the black caucus was nothing like the original version, he said.

“I want to be clear: We work well with the governor, but the one thing we can’t do is just agree on what we’re talking about. Holcomb has to make this part of his agenda, and make it a priority to address these issues for all minorities in the state of Indiana,” Melton said.

Melton said he and other caucus members are now demanding Holcomb issue an immediate executive order banning law enforcement’s use of chokehold restrains and other means that cut off a person’s ability to breathe to make an arrest.

If Holcomb takes no action, Melton said they will urge local municipalities — mayors, city councils, and police chiefs — to enact a local ban. He said he is also urging cities to require the use of body cameras for patrol officers.

Melton said there’s also a need for a Statewide Criminal Justice Commission to analyze ways to reform the criminal justice system and to weed out implicit racial bias. The commission’s members must include a diverse group of civilians from predominantly African-American cities, he said.

He said any recommendation that comes out of the commission should pass during the 2021 legislative session, which begins in January.

“Justice can’t be delayed,” Melton said.

The group is also requesting mayors, city councils, and police chiefs immediately establish local independent civilian review boards to review complaints of police violence.

“Let’s create an environment where police colleagues who want to report misconduct don’t have to worry about retaliation. This is about creating laws that can create a more transparent process that supports those who are trying to do the right thing, while also engaging the public in the process,” he said.

Melton said some caucus members were expected to join protesters outside City Hall in Gary on Friday in solidarity.

On Friday, Holcomb said he spoke with the caucus Friday morning in the Statehouse ahead of the group's press conference, and while they didn't get into much detail, he said he assured the caucus will make a "very important" contribution to any progress made. 

"I hope that everyone that wants to be constructive and move the needle in a very positive direction also feels a sense of urgency that we both share on this front. We need to listen, and most importantly, we need to act. We're taking a lot of time to make sure that we hear from everyone that shares these concerns and we're not exclusionary. And we're going to be very thoughtful about the actions that we do take, so I appreciate theirs," Holcomb said. 

Lauren Cross

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

