Indiana BMVs ask customers not to use cash because of coin shortage

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is asking customers to avoid using cash at its branches as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The BMV, which has reopened its branches for in-person visits without an appointment, asks Hoosiers to pay for transactions with credit card or check as much as possible.

The cornavirus pandemic has resulted in a national shortage of coins that has impacted the BMV branches, making it difficult to return exact change during cash transactions.

"The United States Federal Reserve is experiencing a coin shortage that is currently impacting all Financial Institutions within the U.S.," the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles said in a press release. "As a result, the BMV is unable to access additional coin inventory to replenish its supplies. The BMV required all branches to take steps to help mitigate the impact of the coin shortage several weeks ago and is now asking customers to use cash only when able to pay with exact change. At this time, branches are displaying signs identifying the situation and asking customers to use alternate forms of payment."

It's not clear at this point how long the situation will go on for.