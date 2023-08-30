The Indiana Chamber of Commerce was named the State Chamber of the Year.

The National Association of State Chambers recognized the statewide chamber based in Indianapolis as the 2023 State Chamber of the Year at its annual conference in Anchorage, Alaska.

“It’s such an honor to earn this recognition by our peers and it’s a fitting commentary on the hard work of our staff, board and volunteers,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “Representing Indiana’s business community is a privilege, and we take a great deal of pride in promoting economic prosperity in the Hoosier state.”

The National Association of State Chambers has conferred the annual honor for eight years. The vote for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce this year was unanimous.

The award was based on considerations like membership, programming, communications, legislative advocacy and political affairs. The National Association of State Chambers touted the Indiana Chamber of Commerce as “the gold standard for state chambers across the country.”

“We consistently rank among the top state chambers for revenue despite being a much smaller state than many," Brinegar said. "This allows us to continually reinvest in programs and pursue partnerships to help employers prosper.”

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce, which was launched 100 years ago and touts itself as the voice of Indiana business, represents about 25,000 members across the Hoosier State.