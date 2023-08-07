The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has rolled out a new economic development plan that highlights goals to pursue and shortcomings to fix.

The statewide chamber of commerce is describing "Indiana Prosperity 2035 — A Vision for Economic Acceleration" as a "long-range economic development playbook for the state." It was compiled by researchers, business leaders and other volunteers.

The effort was led by Ginovus Executive Managing Director Larry Gigerich, who works on economic development projects. Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said it provides a roadmap for growth.

“It’s worth stressing that Indiana Prosperity 2035 is more than an update," he said. "It’s a new vision and an acceleration to push Indiana’s economy to even greater heights. Achieving the goals in the plan will benefit all Hoosiers, both businesses and citizens alike.”

The report recommends drawing and retaining more human talent, improving education, preserving Indiana's business climate, focusing on high-tech industries, fostering startups, investing in infrastructure, honing quality of place, increasing access to affordable housing and improving air and water quality.

It suggests reducing smoking, obesity and substance abuse in a bid to improve Indiana's poor health and welfare ratings, as well as improving access to health services and limiting health care costs.

“Currently, Indiana ranks as one of the best states to locate and operate a business, but its small business start-up rates lag much of the nation. In the last decade, productivity in the state’s advanced industries has lagged and fallen below the national average,” Brinegar said. “Indiana also is the state most at risk to industry and job disruptions from automation and artificial intelligence transitions. Those are all challenges that can and must be met head-on.”

The state especially needs to focus on its workforce and education, the study argues.

“If Indiana excelled in addressing every other goal outlined in this plan and failed to make significant progress on the workforce and K-12 education goals, we are doubtful that Indiana’s economy will hold its place — let alone accelerate at the pace of improvement necessary,” Brinegar said. “The state’s relatively low educational attainment rate should be a red alert regarding its ability to evolve and succeed in a rapidly changing, talent-based economy.”

Improving the quality of place will help draw more talent, Brinegar said.

“We need to expand our focus, planning and investment in innovative quality of place initiatives to create the communities and spaces that people want in where they live, work and stay," he said. “As was the case with our prior two visioning plans, Indiana Prosperity 2035 will permeate much of our organization’s work. Not only will it guide the Indiana Chamber’s advocacy and program development efforts, but it was designed to provide a variety of new goals and opportunities to engage with various stakeholders across the state.”

For more information, visit www.indianachamber.com/2035.