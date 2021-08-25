Indiana daily COVID-19 cases spike back to January levels

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana on Wednesday reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time since early January, amid a surge in infections and hospitalizations that comes just weeks after the state recorded pandemic lows.

The state recorded 5,037 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 3,558 one week ago. It's the highest one-day total since Jan. 10, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Indiana first crossed the 5,000-case threshold last November, prompting Gov. Eric Holcomb to issue restrictions for businesses and schools in counties where virus spread spiked.

Since ending a statewide mask requirement in May, the Republican governor has maintained that he will leave decisions about restrictions, including mask rules, to local officials.

The health department's latest report also showed that hospitals around the state were treating 2,048 patients for COVID-19 as of Tuesday — a nearly 30% jump in one week and up more than five times for the state's level of about 400 patients a day six weeks ago in early July.

Hospitals reported treating 529 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units, taking up 24% of available ICU beds, compared with about 65 patients in 3% of ICU space in early July.