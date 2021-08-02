Indiana drivers holding cellphones face license penalties

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana motorists caught using handheld cellphones while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle now face increased penalties for breaking state law.

A law banning cellphone use took effect in July 2020 to combat distracted driving. That law allowed tickets of up to $500 against violators but delayed by a year any Bureau of Motor Vehicles points toward a driver's license suspension.

Violations will now result in four points against a driver's license, BMV officials said. License suspensions start once a driver has accumulated 20 points within a two-year period.

Texting and other handheld cellphone use is a frequent cause of crashes, officials said. State law allows cellphone use by drivers only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies.

Drivers also face additional points for speeding in school or construction zones. Those violations will now result in four to eight points against a license, depending on how fast the driver was going.

"Traveling Indiana roads is a shared endeavor that is only made safer when we are aware of the law and making good decisions behind the wheel," Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter Lacy said during a Thursday news conference.