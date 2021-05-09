Indiana Dunes Birding Festival again takes flight

Attendees can hike through the dunes, savannas and wetlands to see warblers, vireos, thrushes, flycatchers, red-headed woodpeckers, Northern waterthrush, sandhill cranes and many other bird species. They will venture beyond the dunes to other prime birding spots like the Grant Street Marsh in Gary, the Highland Heron Rookery and the Barker Woods, as well as Pinhook Bog and Cowles Bog in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

"Even as scientists make astounding discoveries about the navigational and physiological feats that enable migratory birds to cross immense oceans or fly above the highest mountains, go weeks without sleep or remain in unbroken flight for months at a stretch, humans have brought many migrants to the brink," the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival said in a press release. "Based on his forthcoming book, 'A World of Wings,' author and researcher Scott Weidensaul takes you around the globe – with researchers in the lab probing the limits of what migrating birds can do, to the shores of the Yellow Sea in China, the remote mountains of northeastern India where tribal villages saved the greatest gathering of falcons on the planet, and the Mediterranean, where activists and police are battle bird poachers — to learn how people are fighting to understand and save the world's great bird migrations."