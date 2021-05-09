Indiana Dunes Birding Festival again takes flight

The Indiana Dunes Birding Festival will again take flight this week after its wings were clipped by the coronavirus pandemic last year.
The annual festival the Indiana Audubon Society organizes at the Indiana Dunes will take place as a hybrid with both virtual and live events between Thursday and May 16. It celebrates one of the best spots for birding in the country, where hundreds of species have been spotted.
"Birding in the Indiana Dunes is the best the state has to offer. With its rich biodiversity, varying habitats and miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, the Indiana Dunes is a hotspot for migrant birds," organizers said on their website. "The annual Indiana Dunes Birding Festival is held to celebrate the dunes area’s various birding habitats and bird watching opportunities to create a positive impact on the economic, conservation, and environmental education for visitors and residents to the Indiana Dunes region."
This year's event includes live-streamed classes on bird banding, the best birding sites in the Indiana Dunes, the threat of climate change and the endangered piping plovers nesting in the Montrose Beach Dunes in Chicago for the first time since 1948.
Attendees can go on various tours, such as car trips to seek out the loud and territorial Eastern whip-poor-wills of the dune forests.
Harbor Country Adventures also will lead a three-hour, open-air cruise with expert birding guides on the Emita II. Cruisers will potentially get a chance to see mergansers, common loons and various migrating shorebirds.
Attendees can hike through the dunes, savannas and wetlands to see warblers, vireos, thrushes, flycatchers, red-headed woodpeckers, Northern waterthrush, sandhill cranes and many other bird species. They will venture beyond the dunes to other prime birding spots like the Grant Street Marsh in Gary, the Highland Heron Rookery and the Barker Woods, as well as Pinhook Bog and Cowles Bog in the Indiana Dunes National Park.
The Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society also will have a native plant sale where people can buy royal catchfly, milkweed, wild columbine, black-eyed Susan and other indigenous plant species that create a welcoming habitat for birds.
The festival keynote will be delivered by Scott Weidensaul, who will give a live-streamed talk at 6 p.m. Saturday on the subject of "A World of Wings: Migratory Birds on a Changing Planet."
"Even as scientists make astounding discoveries about the navigational and physiological feats that enable migratory birds to cross immense oceans or fly above the highest mountains, go weeks without sleep or remain in unbroken flight for months at a stretch, humans have brought many migrants to the brink," the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival said in a press release. "Based on his forthcoming book, 'A World of Wings,' author and researcher Scott Weidensaul takes you around the globe – with researchers in the lab probing the limits of what migrating birds can do, to the shores of the Yellow Sea in China, the remote mountains of northeastern India where tribal villages saved the greatest gathering of falcons on the planet, and the Mediterranean, where activists and police are battle bird poachers — to learn how people are fighting to understand and save the world's great bird migrations."
Other headline talks including Dr. Ken Brock's "Amazing Birding in the Indiana Dunes," Hannah and Erik Go Birding!'s "The Birds Don’t Know They’re Special!," Marc Kramer's and Eliana Ardila Ardila's "Birding by Bus: Where Van Life Meets Birding," and Adriaan Michiel Dokter's "3 Billion Birds Lost: A Biodiversity Crisis."
For more information, visit indunesbirdingfestival.com.