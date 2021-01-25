 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana Dunes' Central Avenue Beach reopens
alert urgent

Indiana Dunes' Central Avenue Beach reopens

{{featured_button_text}}
Beach nourishment project wrapping up (copy)

A large pile of sand was created in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach nourishment project at Central Avenue Beach in Beverly Shores. The beach reopened Monday.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

BEVERLY SHORES — Central Avenue Beach in Indiana Dunes National Park reopened Monday, months after being shut down because of severe erosion.

Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe announced the reopening in a news release, saying the beach had been closed since spring 2020.

The Army Corps of Engineers brought in 56,000 tons of sand to replenish the beach, Rowe said. It was the second major beach restoration project in the national park last year, along with a fall effort at the Dunes' Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk site.

Rowe cautioned visitors that winter access to Central Avenue Beach is down a steep, sandy slope.

"Walking down the slope can be difficult and the return climb is quite strenuous," he said. "Individuals need to decide based on their own abilities if they are capable of the climb."

He noted that park staff will create an access path that is easier to navigate for the summer beach season after erosion from winter and spring storms is over.

For more information beach access, go to www.nps,gov/indu or call 219-395-1882. Information on beach parking is available at 219-395-1003.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mounted archery at Transitions Equestrian Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts