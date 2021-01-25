Indiana Dunes' Central Avenue Beach reopens

BEVERLY SHORES — Central Avenue Beach in Indiana Dunes National Park reopened Monday, months after being shut down because of severe erosion.

Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe announced the reopening in a news release, saying the beach had been closed since spring 2020.

The Army Corps of Engineers brought in 56,000 tons of sand to replenish the beach, Rowe said. It was the second major beach restoration project in the national park last year, along with a fall effort at the Dunes' Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk site.

Rowe cautioned visitors that winter access to Central Avenue Beach is down a steep, sandy slope.

"Walking down the slope can be difficult and the return climb is quite strenuous," he said. "Individuals need to decide based on their own abilities if they are capable of the climb."

He noted that park staff will create an access path that is easier to navigate for the summer beach season after erosion from winter and spring storms is over.