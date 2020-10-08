Indiana Dunes hosts movie night at 49er Drive-In to celebrate the outdoors

VALPARAISO — A night at the 49er Drive-In to view a new film about the Indiana Dunes proved to be a double attraction for Jill and Shawn Roser.
The Valparaiso couple, who arrived early Thursday night and parked in their usual spot, said the drive-in and Indiana Dunes National Park have become two of their favorite "safe" places to go during the pandemic.
"It (the event) was a perfect fit for a date night," Jill Roser said.
The outdoor fundraising gala, sponsored by the Indiana Dunes Tourism and Indiana Dunes National Park, celebrated the premiere of the national park's new film, "Indiana Dunes: Nature's Masterpiece."
The 24-minute documentary-style film was followed by a showing of "America Wild: National Parks Adventure," a 45-minute documentary narrated by Robert Redford.
The outdoor event, attended by 250 participants, also included a snack box, popcorn, live music and a cash bar.
Musical entertainment was provided by local musician, Johnny V, who donated his services.
A short introduction, prior to the showing of the films, was given by Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism, and Paul Labovitz, the park superintendent for Indiana Dunes National Park.
"Indiana Dunes: Nature’s Masterpiece," filmed by Chesterton local, Thad Donovan, led viewers on a tour of the Indiana Dunes, showcasing majestic views of Lake Michigan and its surrounding dunes, trails, forests and other habitats.
National Park Service rangers take the viewer to various locations in the parks, highlighting examples of the unique plant and animal biodiversity found in the Indiana Dunes. This includes pitcher plants, cacti and some of the over 350 species of birds that live in or travel through the dunes area. Local historical sites and areas of geological interest were also explored.
The second film, "America Wild: National Parks Adventure," celebrated American’s national wonders. The film took viewers on a tour of some of the country’s most legendary national parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier National Park, Redwood National Park, the Everglades and Arches.
"The outdoor event was planned with COVID-19 safety in mind,” said Michelle Senderhauf, communications director for Indiana Dunes Tourism.
Health safety protocols, including frequent sanitation and social distancing, were implemented and food was provided at the theater entrance so guests could remain in their car for the entire event if they chose to do so, Senderhauf said.
Support Local Journalism
Senderhauf said this is the first such event the Indiana Dunes has sponsored.
"We wanted to celebrate in a big way," Senderhauf said. "People love the Dunes and this is a thank you for being our fans."
Proceeds from the event will help fund enhancements planned for the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N State Road 49.
The visitor center not only welcomes visitors to the Indiana Dunes area but also houses the Indiana Dunes National Park visitor center rangers and is the main office for Indiana Dunes Tourism staff members.
"Our number of visitors skyrocketed once we obtained national status ... but no new money was received, just a new name," Senderhauf said.
Jenna Osberg, of Chesterton, a former naturalist at the Indiana State Park, came to the event with her parents, John and Leah Saltanovitz, of Valparaiso.
The family parked their car in a front row spot of the outdoor theater and brought their own outdoor chairs.
Their trunk was well stocked with their favorite wines, snacks and blankets to wrap up in as the night got cooler.
"This is a good way to support the Dunes," Leah Saltanovitz said.
Kenny Hill, who has worked as a volunteer for the Indiana Dunes, sat outside in a lawn chair prior to the viewing of the films along with several other fellow volunteers, including the McAfee and Schroeder families.
Hill said he's been working as a park volunteer for 35 years in a number of capacities including leading hikers in the Dunes and assisting with events like the making of maple syrup at Indiana Dunes National Park Chellberg Farm.
"I'm a big fan of our our national park. It's an absolute treasure for Northwest Indiana and now is worldwide renowned and rightfully so," Hill said. "I can't say enough."
Gallery: Sand sculpture competition brings creative ideas to the Dunes
Gallery: Sand sculpture competition brings creative ideas to the Dunes
Contests of all ages visited Indiana Dunes State Park for a sand sculpting competition on Saturday. Visitors from around the state and Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky and South Carolina were part of the challenge.
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.