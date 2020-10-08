Indiana Dunes hosts movie night at 49er Drive-In to celebrate the outdoors

The visitor center not only welcomes visitors to the Indiana Dunes area but also houses the Indiana Dunes National Park visitor center rangers and is the main office for Indiana Dunes Tourism staff members.

"Our number of visitors skyrocketed once we obtained national status ... but no new money was received, just a new name," Senderhauf said.

Jenna Osberg, of Chesterton, a former naturalist at the Indiana State Park, came to the event with her parents, John and Leah Saltanovitz, of Valparaiso.

The family parked their car in a front row spot of the outdoor theater and brought their own outdoor chairs.

Their trunk was well stocked with their favorite wines, snacks and blankets to wrap up in as the night got cooler.

"This is a good way to support the Dunes," Leah Saltanovitz said.

Kenny Hill, who has worked as a volunteer for the Indiana Dunes, sat outside in a lawn chair prior to the viewing of the films along with several other fellow volunteers, including the McAfee and Schroeder families.