Indiana Dunes makes list of best national parks

The Indiana Dunes National Park has been named one of the best in the United States.

Travel Lens, a national travel publication, ranked the Indiana Dunes National Park as the 10th best in a new study. The National Parks Service says millions of people a year visit the National Park that stretches across 15 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline and 15,000 acres of forests, bogs, wetlands, dune and swale, oak and savannah and other diverse habitats.

The Indiana Dunes, Northwest Indiana's biggest tourist attraction, got a score of 6.8 out of a possible 10 in the study. That score was high enough to vault it into the top 10 of the 63 National Parks around the country.

Travel Lens evaluated visiting numbers, entrance fees, the distance to the closest city and TripAdvisor reviews. Traditional public favorites like Yellowstone and Yosemite lead the most-visited category but did not make Travel Lens's overall best list when the other metrics were factored in.

The top nine parks on Travel Lens' list: Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and North Carolina, Cuyahoga Valley in Ohio, Olympic in Washington, Biscayne in Florida, Hot Springs in Arkansas, Glacier in Montana, Zion in Utah, the new New River Gorge in West Virginia and Grand Teton in Wyoming.

Travel Lens also ranked the Indiana Dunes as the ninth-most visited National Park in the country, with 3.2 million recreational visitors last year.

In terms of visitors, it trailed only Great Smoky Mountains, Zion, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Grand Teton and Yosemite.

"Indiana Dunes National Park is not only one of the most popular parks in the US but has also made it into the top 10 best national parks crowned in the study," Travel Lens said in the study. "The park’s 15,000 acres can send hikers on an exploration of dunes, wetlands, forests and much more."