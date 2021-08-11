Indiana Dunes National Park considering entrance fees

The National Park Service is considering instituting entrance fees for the Indiana Dunes National Park in an effort to "tune up" its existing facilities and services and help fund new ones.
“The value of public open spaces has been underscored during the COVID pandemic,” Superintendent Paul Labovitz said in the park's announcement that it is soliciting comments on potential fees. “Here at Indiana Dunes National Park, we are looking ahead, anticipating what our park needs to tune up existing facilities, as well as considering future enhancements and new amenities to better serve our visitors."
If approved, entrance fees would take effect on March 31, 2022. The fee schedule would be: person/walk-in/bike-in/boat-in rate, $15; motorcycle pass, $20, seven-day vehicle pass, $25; Indiana Dunes National Park annual pass, $45; commercial fee for a motor coach, $100.
"The new fee program will provide additional and needed financial resources to address our maintenance, public safety, and programming needs," Labovitz said, noting visitation to the park has increased substantially in recent years.
"Specific changes on the horizon include intelligent transportation technology to provide visitors with trip planning tools including real-time parking availability at many or all the National Park Service parking lots," he said. "We’d also like to be a partner in completing the missing segments of the Marquette Greenway that will connect Michigan and Illinois via a multi-use trail."
Park officials are still working out the details regarding how visitors will pay, but the current plans calls for the fees to be payable at the visitor center, West beach entry station and online. No additional entry stations are planned. Signs throughout the park will explain to visitors how to pay the fee.
Entrance fees to National Park Service sites are determined by park type, according to a fee structure it created in 2006, the park service to simplify and standardize entrance fees across parks of similar types. The dunes would normally fall into the highest-fee group as a national park, but the park said that because of its proximity to a large urban population, it will use the fee structure for national seashores, recreation areas, monuments, lakeshores and historical parks.
The park service also noted it has passes that provide access to all federal lands that charge an entrance fee, and it will waive fees for schools and other qualifying educational groups participating in field trips. Information about all passes and how to get them is available at www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.
Group, back country camp sites explored
Indiana Dunes National Park is also requesting public comment on adding a group campsite in the Dunbar Beach area and six back country campsites located approximately one-quarter mile east of the Central Avenue Beach area. Unlike some true back country sites, visitors would be required to camp at specific sites at the Central Backcountry. The wooded camping spots are located on former house sites to reduce the impact to the park’s natural resources.
The only services provided would be a porta-potty at the Central Backcountry site, and the Dunbar Group Site is within 50 yards of the Dunbar Beach restrooms. The Central Backcountry sites would cost $25 per night and have a limit of eight campers while the Dunbar Group site would hold up to 30 people and cost $100 per night.
Opportunities to comment
The Indiana Dunes National Park will host a Zoom meeting 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18. Participants can learn more about the proposals and share their comments on them. To join the meeting, use the link us02web.zoom.us/j/89748155060?pwd=S3E3c2tGS0c0VitNK0NVb1dxRWxFZz09.
To enter the meeting, use the passcode 074744.
In addition to the public Zoom meeting, comments may be submitted online at parkplanning.nps.gov/ or by email at indu_communications@nps.gov. Comments submitted by phone or social media will not be accepted, nor will comments submitted by individuals or organizations on behalf of other individuals or organizations.
All comments are due by Oct. 1.