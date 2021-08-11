Indiana Dunes National Park considering entrance fees

Park officials are still working out the details regarding how visitors will pay, but the current plans calls for the fees to be payable at the visitor center, West beach entry station and online. No additional entry stations are planned. Signs throughout the park will explain to visitors how to pay the fee.

Entrance fees to National Park Service sites are determined by park type, according to a fee structure it created in 2006, the park service to simplify and standardize entrance fees across parks of similar types. The dunes would normally fall into the highest-fee group as a national park, but the park said that because of its proximity to a large urban population, it will use the fee structure for national seashores, recreation areas, monuments, lakeshores and historical parks.

The park service also noted it has passes that provide access to all federal lands that charge an entrance fee, and it will waive fees for schools and other qualifying educational groups participating in field trips. Information about all passes and how to get them is available at www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.

Group, back country camp sites explored