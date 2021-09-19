Indiana Dunes National Park continues to see near-record attendance

"I've lived and worked around the dunes my whole life and am certainly seeing a whole lot more out-of-town people," manager Jenifer Krizmanic said. "It's a lot of people from the tri-state, from Chicago and Michigan but also a lot farther afield."

National parks — the subject of a popular Ken Burns documentary — have been trendy lately, she said.

"I do think the national park status makes a difference," she said. "It puts it more on people's radar. National parks have been very popular for the last five or six years. We do notice more people coming to do camping, in vans, doing Airbnbs. It's kind of like a trend."

Many visitors cruising U.S. 12 pop in when they see the store, which stocks the work of local artists and artisans.

"A lot of people were visiting because of COVID because it was somewhere to visit safely," she said. "A lot of people from Chicago were coming across the state line and saying they had no idea the Indiana Dunes was here."

The store is considering hanging up a map to direct people to different sites because it gets so many questions of where to go.