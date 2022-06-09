Indiana Dunes National Park has sold thousands of passes as visitors adjust to new entrance fees

The Indiana Dunes National Park has sold thousands of passes so far as visitors adjust to its new entrance fees, sometimes grumbling about now having to pay.

The National Park that stretches along 15 miles of the Lake Michigan lakeshore is focusing less on enforcement and more on educating people about the change in policy at a park that's always previously been free to visit outside of the popular West Beach.

"So far, it is going very well. We have fee collectors working daily at the visitor center, at the West Beach entrance station and, until it closed temporarily due to an issue with the pedestrian bridge, at the Douglas Center," Indiana Dunes National Park Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "In addition, quite a few people are buying passes online at Recreation.gov. Our first big test was over the busy Memorial Day weekend, and things went pretty well despite occasional backups at West Beach waiting to buy a pass at the entrance station."

Thus far, the park has sold 5,786 Indiana Dunes National Park seven-day passes, 3,191 Indiana Dunes National Park Annual Passes, 586 Senior Lifetime Passes, 427 Annual Senior Passes and 1,174 Federal Annual Passes. It's also handed out 661 free Veterans/Military passes. The veterans, senior lifetime, annual senior and federal annual passes can be used at all National Parks.

People can now buy the passes at Virk's Dunes Mart at 2 E. Dunes Highway in Beverly Shores, Porter Quick Stop at 20 E. U.S. Highway 20 in Chesterton, the Marathon Gas Station at 5865 U.S. Highway 12 in Ogden Dunes, the Schoolhouse Shop & Antiques at 278 East CR-1500 North in Chesterton and the Dig the Dunes Trail Stop at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion at 100 Riverwalk Road in Portage.

"We sold a ton over Memorial weekend. Most people are getting the annual, but we sold quite a few one-to-seven-day passes too," Dig the Dunes owner Eve Wierzbicki said.

"For the most part, people are not real happy about having to pay at first, but once they get used to the idea they are okay with it," Wierzbicki said. "The beach was still really busy Memorial weekend. Last weekend was a little slower, but still plenty of people — and the weather wasn’t ideal. People are still extremely confused about them though, so the more info that gets out that explains the difference between the national pass and the state, the better."

So far, many locals have been buying the passes as tourism is only now starting to pick up, said Roy Krizek, who owns the Schoolhouse Shop with James Ruge.

"There's been a bit of confusion over how does this work?" he said. "People ask if it works in the state park, but they're two different entities. They also ask about Washington Park in Michigan City, which is a municipal park. There's a lot of confusion."

Sales of the seven-day passes and annual passes have been steady, Krizek said. They've been picking up since Memorial Day.

"Locals have said they never had to pay to get in," he said. "But then you explain 90% of the money stays in our National Park for projects. That's a good thing."

People get passes they can dangle from their rearview mirror. It must be displayed at the more than two dozen sites scattered across Porter, LaPorte and Lake counties, including beaches, bogs, trails and dunes.

"Since the word on the new entrance fee is still getting out, we are concentrating on education, not enforcement this year," Rowe said.

"Our fee staff has been patrolling parking lots and placing bright green fee information notices on car's windshields if they haven't purchased a pass online (we can check online), or if they aren't displaying a physical pass that they purchased here or at another national park location," he said. "I do know that at least one ticket has been written for someone who refused to pay the entrance fee after being informed of it by a law enforcement ranger."

People now have to pay $25 for a seven-day pass, $45 for an annual pass, $20 for an annual senior pass and $80 for a senior lifetime or federal annual pass.

"The vast majority of people understand the need for a new entrance fee for a park that has seen its attendance increase from 1.7 million in 2018 to over 3.1 million a year after our name change to the national park," Rowe said. "We have received some complaints from people who have been coming here for many years and who do not like paying a fee for something that had mostly been free in the past. But, even most long-term users of the park understand the need for the new fee."

The revenue will go to fund improvements at the park.

"When somebody buys the $25 week-long pass or the $45 annual pass for Indiana Dunes National Park, at least 90% of that money stays here and will pay for maintenance projects and other improvements at this park," Rowe said. "There is a 10% handling fee for passes bought on Recreation.gov."

Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimer said the tourism agency is explaining the rates to the public through various methods, including its popular information brochures.

"We created a rack card that is distributed at our hotels and at the visitor center explaining the rates," Weimer said.

"We have this in our Activities Guide as well," she said. "We also created an informational video. More than likely we will be purchasing TV monitors to show the pricing in the visitor center. The goal is to explain the pricing for both parks to better assist the visitors and residents."

It's not known yet what impact the fees will have on tourism and visitation to the Indiana Dunes.

"We won’t really know the impact on tourism until the end of the year when we have the full visitation data," Weimer said. "However, if there is a decline in visitation it will be difficult to know the exact cause because there are so many external factors that we can’t control, such as weather, gas prices and inflation. These also will impact travel."

The National Park Service also is working to ensure the 15,000-acre park remains accessible.

"Also, if someone can't afford the full price of a pass, please be on the lookout for an announcement from a support group of ours," Rowe said.

"The Friends of Indiana Dunes, Inc., are working on a program where they will purchase annual passes and offer them at a discount to people who otherwise couldn't afford them," he said. "All the details haven't been finalized yet, but we expect an announcement from the Friends before the end of June about the program."

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.