Many Region residents have camera rolls and social media feeds full of photos of the sandy beaches, Lake Michigan waves and endless horizons at the Indiana Dunes.

First-time visitors often remark how they had no idea the Great Lake was so huge and so oceanic.

But the secret's out.

The Indiana Dunes was recently ranked as one of the 10 most Instagrammable National Parks in the country.

The travel website Places to Travel ranked the country's most Instagrammable National Parks, ranking them by posts per ace.

Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis, a popular tourist site in the downtown of a major city on the Mississippi River in Missouri, ranked as the most Instagrammable national park in America with 11,221 hashtags on Instagram or 123.44 per acre. The steep red cliffs of Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park placed second and the jagged expanse of rocky coastlines of Acadia National Park in Maine third.

Zion National Park in Utah, Arches National Park in Utah, Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas, Haleakalā National Park in Hawaii, American Samoa National Park in the American Samoa and Yosemite National Park rounded out the top 10.

The Indiana Dunes National Park, which was originally a National Lakeshore saved by conversationalists like Dorothy Buell, came in ninth with 92,337 hashtags. Spread out over more than 15,000 acres along 15 miles of Lake Michigan lakeshore and two dozen different sites both coastal and inland, the Indiana Dunes National Park had 6.12 hashtags per acre.

Visitation has soared since it was designated a National Park in 2019 and it benefits from being in the third largest metropolitan area of the United States, ensuring a steady stream of local visitors who come to its beaches, woods, wetlands and historic sites.