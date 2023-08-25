BEVERLY SHORES — The Indiana Dunes National Park is planning a project to improve the Lake View picnic facility and beach access site that will require its closure from Labor Day until Memorial Day.

The existing Lake View site does not provide accessible public beach access or seating due to storm damage and past mechanical issues, according to the national park.

Work to add an accessible concrete ramp and other improvements will close the facility to the public immediately after Labor Day until Memorial Day weekend of 2024.

The Lake View facility was constructed in 1989. It includes a paved plaza, vehicle parking, picnic tables, benches, restrooms and stairway access to a former boardwalk level adjacent to the lake. The upcoming project will include the removal of existing raised planters, light poles, portions of concrete wall and concrete pavement, and the construction of a new accessible concrete ramp with concrete seating, handrails, a concrete pad seating area, concrete walks, sand fill, accessible beach access matting, benches and at-grade plaza landscaping, according to the park.

Because the Lake View restrooms will be closed during the project, the nearby Dunbar Beach restrooms will remain open through the winter months, the park said.