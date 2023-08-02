National Parks across the country, including the Indiana Dunes Dunes National Park, will allow free admission Friday.

Admission to the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore was long free but it now costs $25 for a one- to seven-day pass to enter the National Park. The National Park Service said the revenue is needed because the number of visitors has jumped tremendously and money is needed to fund upkeep and infrastructure projects.

National Parks across the country allow free admission on five days this year, including the Friday, August 5 anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act that passed in 2020, providing funding to expand recreation and infrastructure on National Park service properties.

People can visit any of the 15,000-acre Indiana Dunes National Park's two dozen sites, including West Beach, Heron Rookery, Great Marsh, Glenwood Dunes, Bailly Homestead, Chellberg Farm, Century of Progress Homes and the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk free of charge.

The Indiana Dunes National Park also will bring in a birding expert from the Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society to lead a birding hike that will step off from the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center is located at 1215 North State Road 49 at 9 a.m. Sunday. Participants will drive to a nearby birding site to hike and look for birds.

People are also encouraged to participate in the Indiana Dunes National Park's Project 1966 challenge, which consists of 19 hikes covering 66 miles to honor the year the park was established as a National Lakeshore.

Anyone interested can do a self-guided hike or take part in a National Park Service-led hike every Saturday at a different site at the park that stretches for 15 miles of Lake Michigan lakeshore. Hikes will step off at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Paul H. Douglas Center Parking Lot, at 8 a.m. August 12 at Robinson Lake, at 8 a.m. August 19 at Calumet Dunes and at 8 a.m. August 26 at the Cowles Bog north parking lot.

Art Barn will teach a class on creating dunes-inspired paintings from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 12 at the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education at 100 N. Lake Street.

For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit www.nps.gov/indu.