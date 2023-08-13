In the late 19th century, Octave Chanute led pioneering flight experiments in the Indiana Dunes.

The French-American railroad engineer, who built the first bridge over the Missouri River and designed the Chicago Stock Yards and the Kansas City Stockyards, dreamed of flight and helped advance aeronautics after retiring from a long career capped by a stint as the chief engineer of the Erie Railroad Company.

He brought a team out to the Miller Beach area in the Indiana Dunes to test different glider designs, including a double-decker glider and 12-winged glider he came up with as well as a bat wing-shaped glider designed by German aviation pioneer Otto Lilienthal.

Chanute's groundbreaking work helped inspire the Wright Brothers to take off at Kitty Hawk, earning nicknames like "the grandfather of flight and the patron saint of flight."

The Indiana Dunes National Park plans to celebrate Chanute's work and legacy on National Aviation Day. It will host a program from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 at the Indiana Dunes Welcome Center at 1215 IN-49 in Porter.

It will feature a brief talk from Chanute biographer Simine Short. She will address how he took a collaborative approach to solving the logistical challenges of flight and how he support fellow aviation pioneers like the Wright brothers, whose work he championed.

"According to the original statement from 1939, National Aviation Day is to be celebrated annually on August 19th in the United States as a special observance that pays tribute to the significant contributions of aviation pioneers and honors the marvels of aviation as a whole. The public should help celebrate both the history and future of aviation, and its impact on society," Short said. "Chanute helped lay out the railroad in the 1850s from Joliet to Detroit, thus opening up this part of the country for further development and growth. Fifty years later, Chanute and his team developed in the summer and fall of 1896 the aircraft that became a prototype for all future aircraft, at least up to World War I."

Then the National Park will screen "Octave Chanute: Patron Saint of Flight," a documentary by Paul Nelson. The film that debuted in 2020 tells the story of how the aviation pioneer tried to use the dunes along the southern shore of Lake Michigan to achieve human flights.

“These sites right on the lake in Northwest Indiana should be revered in the same way that Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, is for flight enthusiasts,” said Paul Nelson, the film's director. “It's just another aspect that makes the Indiana Dunes so special.”

Chanute developed an interest in flight after seeing a balloon take off in Peoria and started to focus on it after retiring from building railroads across the western prairie. He reached out to aeronautical experimenters around the world and put together a history of flight research, publishing the book "Progress in Flying Machines" in 1894. He arranged conferences on fight at the World's Fairs in Chicago and St. Louis and session on flight technologies at the gatherings of major engineering societies.

Drawing on his experience building truss bridges for the railroads, Chanute developed different designs for gliders that often mimicked birds flying. The landmark "Chanute glider," a biplane hang glider he built with his associates Augustus M. Herring and William Avery in 1896, has been deemed by Encyclopedia Britannica "the most influential of all flying machines built before the Wright brothers began designing aircraft." A bronze replica of it soars in perpetuity over the Gary Bathing Beach Aquatorium in tribute.

"The Wright brothers were just one set of pioneers who took that design to the next level. Other well known enthusiasts were Blériot, the Voisin brothers, John Moisant from Chicago and many others, both in the United States and Europe and Australia," Short said. "Chanute is not as well known as the Wright brothers, either here in Northwest Indiana or throughout he United States, but he deserves to be remembered, as without his glider design the pioneers that followed may have taken much longer to get off the ground."

Chanute and his assistants took the train from Chicago to Miller because the Lake Michigan beaches had sand dunes high enough to launch from and enough wind to carry them – essential conditions for the non-motorized gliders. They tested their designs by running off the tallest dunes with the gliders, seeing how far the wind of the lake would take them and gathering data.

Most people considered flying impossible at that point. So spectators gathered when he did his flight experiments in Miller, calling him the "crazy old man of the sand dunes."

Chanute ended up conducting more than 300 successful flights from the Indiana Dunes in Lake and Porter Counties.

"Octave Chanute's glider experiments in the Indiana Dunes in the late 1890s were an important step in the development of human flight. He has been called the Grandfather of Flight," Indiana Dunes National Park Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "I think people will enjoy both the film and Ms. Short's talk about this relatively unknown part of local history that made a major impact on human history."

For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit www.nps.gov/indu.