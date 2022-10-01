Indiana Dunes National Park to host hikes, photography class

Birding, fall foliage and photo ops abound at the Indiana Dunes this fall.

The Indiana Dunes National Park is hosting upcoming hikes and a digital photography class.

A birding expert from the Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society will lead a migration birding hike from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Anyone interested should meet at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center at 1215 North State Road 49 in Chesterton and bring binoculars.

A National Park Service ranger will lead a hike on the Dune Ridge Trail in Beverly Shores from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and 22. Hikers can "enjoy the sweeping views of the Great Marsh from the top of the dune ridge and admire the leaves as they transition to their fall colors," according to the National Park Service press release.

The meetup spot for both hikes is the Kemil Beach parking lot on East State Park Road, one mile north of U.S. Highway 12 in Beverly Shores.

National Park volunteer Rom Seman and the Duneland Photography Club also will host a smartphone photography class from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center auditorium.

A half-hour-long introductory lesson will cover the property use of light and motion and how to frame and focus shots. It will be followed by an hour-and-a-half-long photography hike around the Visitor Center.

Anyone interested should bring their smartphone and make sure it's fully charged.

For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit nps.gov/indu.