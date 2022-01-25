Indiana Dunes National Park to start charging entrance fees of at least $15 a day

It's long been free to visit most of the beaches, sand dunes, forests, bogs and other sites in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Visiting West Beach costs $6 per car between Memorial Day and Labor Day, but other popular sites like Kemil Beach, Mount Baldy, the Bailly Homestead, Cowles Bog and Chellberg Farm cost nothing.

But now the National Park Service is going to start charging entrance fees starting a $15 to enter the Indiana Dunes National Park, which encompasses more than two dozen beaches, woodlands, prairies, moraines, historic landmarks and other sites along 15 miles of Lake Michigan.

Starting March 31, the National Park Service is looking to charge between $15 per person up to $25 per family for people who walk, bike or boat into the National Park that stretches along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. A motorcycle pass will cost $20, a seven-day vehicle pass $25 and a motor coach bus $100.

An annual pass to the Indiana Dunes National Park would cost $45.

The National Park Service said the fees would not apply to people just passing through the park, such as along a trail or the Little Calumet River. But the agency said people should pay it if they specifically visit the park, such as to lounge on a beach or hike through the woods.

The changes do not affect Chesterton's Indiana Dunes State Park, which is independent from the National Park though it is surrounded by it on all sides. It still costs $7 for Indiana residents and $12 for out-of-state residents to visit the Indian Dunes State Park.

The National Park Service started studying entrance fees after the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore became the country's 61st National Park in 2019. Attendance has since surged from an estimated 1.7 million visitors per year to more than 3 million, with the gain fueled in part of pandemic lockdowns that drove many people outdoors.

Entrance fee money would go to fund visitor services, parking, transportation improvements and the Marquette Greenway bike trail. At least 55% of the funds will have to go to maintenance.

“This is a positive step to keep the park accessible, safe and vibrant for all, while allowing us to grow and meet the increased needs of our visitors,” Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said. “Out-of-town guests expect a fee at most places they visit, and everyone can obtain an annual pass for what might be the best bargain in town. Stepping up our maintenance and public safety is needed as well as expanding our role in bringing new amenities forward. Thank you in advance for your support.”

The announcement drew immediate criticism online, including that it would make the National Park less accessible, especially to lower-income and working-class people, as well as locals who live near the park.

Entrance passes ranging from single-day admittance to an annual pass will be sold at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center in Chesterton, the Paul H Douglas Center in Miller and the West Beach gate at the border of Gary and Portage. People also will be able to buy annual passes online at recreation.gov.

The Indiana Dunes also plans to sell entrance passes at stores, gas stations and other vendors near the park.

