South Korea has become one of the world's great hubs for business with giant global companies like Samsung, LG, Kia and Hyundai.

Indiana is looking to capitalize off of South Korea's economic vitality by opening an office to strengthen business ties there.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. established an office in Seoul, its eighth international office and second to open this year.

“Indiana’s new Seoul office underscores the importance of the state’s deepening relationships with Korean companies and their increased interest in a dynamic Hoosier workforce and economy,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said. “With more than $6 billion of recently announced capital investment from Korean companies and their (joint venture) partners, an IEDC office in Korea is a further commitment to building high-tech, future-focused investments and job opportunities to the Hoosier state."

Indiana is home to 14 companies based in South Korea, including Jaewon Industrial, Soulbrain MI and Samsung SDI. Six Indiana businesses also have operations there.

Indiana has been working to deepen ties, including with economic development trips there by Chambers and Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"After visiting with government and industry leaders in Seoul twice over the past year, I’m confident that Indiana and South Korea share similar visions for our futures and that investing in our growing partnership will deliver mutually beneficial results in industry and innovation," Chambers said.

Narai Kim and Max Kim will manage the Seoul office, which will chase foreign direct investment in energy, tech, mobility, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and other sectors expected to grow in the future.

Narai has 15 years of experience in the advance manufacturing sector, in which she's worked on international business-to-business, business-to-government and government-to-government projects. She's also worked with governments worldwide on technology transfer and licensing programs for the the battery, materials and aerospace sectors.