Insurer names new info officer

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has named Jo Lee Hayes its chief information officer, replacing Greg Clancy, who retired after 20 years with the company.

“I’m thrilled that Jo Lee has brought her unique set of strategic leadership skills to our executive team,” said CEO Kevin Murphy. “She has the vision and drive to conceive, design and execute mission-critical business and technology strategies to help Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance continue moving forward.”

Hayes previously worked at Sallie Mae, working her way up to the position of senior vice president of enterprise technology. She joined Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance in 2013.

A graduate of Purdue University, Hayes most recently served as Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance’s executive director of systems development, a role in which she supervised 100 team members in software development and enterprise architecture.

Computer World Magazine named her one of the Top 100 strategic Premier IT leaders in the nation. Network World also gave her a Top 10 All-Star Award.Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has offices in all 92 Indiana counties, more than 400 agents and about 1,200 employees across the Hoosier State.