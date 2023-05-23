Indiana farmers set a record for conservation practices last year, such as by planting cover crops.

The Indiana Conservation Partnership, which provides technical or financial assistance for conservation efforts across the state, helped Hoosier landowners adopt 47,000 new conservation projects last year, up from 15,000 in 2021.

“It was so encouraging to see that this year was another record-setting season for Hoosier farmers and landowners,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “These businesses are passionate about protecting and enhancing their lands for generations to come and this year was no different. This record is thanks to the Indiana Conservation Partnership and many others who help our Hoosier farmers and landowners succeed.”

Last year, Indiana farmers sequestered an estimated 48,000 tons of soil organic carbon with cover crops and no-till practices. That's the equivalent of tailpipe emissions from 34,843 cars.

Landowners across Indiana prevented more than 1.8 million tons of sediment, more than 3.9 million pounds of nitrogen and more than 1.9 million pounds of phosphorus from entering waterways last year. They pursued various conservation projects like cover crops, conservation cover, nutrient management, residue, management, tillage management, early successional habitat development and grassed waterways.

“Indiana’s exceptional agricultural production is rooted in the soil. In a time when extreme weather events seem to be on the rise, keeping soil on the farm, healthy and productive is of paramount importance,” said Indiana Natural Resources Conservation Service Acting State Conservationist David Doctorian. “Indiana farmers are making great strides in adopting soil health principles and systems on their land. More and more Indiana producers are increasing their soil’s organic matter and improving microbial activity thus reducing the need for expensive inputs — all while harvesting better profits and often better yields. Indiana NRCS is pleased to be part of the ICP as they play a pivotal role in supporting producers as they embrace production systems that armor their operations against extreme weather and ensure food security for the United States.”

The Indiana Conservation Partnership consists of public agencies and nonprofits like the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, the Indiana State Soil Conservation Board, the Purdue Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency and the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service.

It works with farmers and landowners to better soil health and water quality.

“I know first-hand how timely, expensive and operationally challenging it can be to implement soil conservation practices on farmland. But Hoosier farmers are willing to accept the challenge and strive to make their soil more nutrient-rich and healthy for years to come,” Indiana State Department of Agriculture director Don Lamb said. "These practices are all voluntary and that is something I think farmers should be recognized for, they don’t have to do them, and they are extra work, but they are willing to do them for the betterment of the soil and our world.”