Indiana fully reopening amid COVID-19; mask directive remains in effect

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly all the state restrictions on personal liberty and business operations amid the coronavirus pandemic will be lifted beginning Saturday in Northwest Indiana and throughout the Hoosier State.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he soon will sign an executive order moving Indiana to "stage 5" in his five-stage Back on Track reopening plan for at least a three-week period.

In stage 5, all businesses may reopen to full capacity, including restaurants and bars, all gyms and entertainment facilities may operate at 100% capacity, and there no longer are any attendance limits at sporting events, conventions or community gatherings.

The governor said he's still directing Hoosiers to wear masks or face coverings when they are unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people in public places.

He's also asking businesses to continue promoting social distancing, and the state is requiring organizers of all public gatherings of 500 or more people to submit an advance COVID-19 prevention plan to their county health department.

This story will be updated. Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Back on Track Indiana plan: