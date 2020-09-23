 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana fully reopening amid COVID-19; mask directive remains in effect
breaking top story urgent

Indiana fully reopening amid COVID-19; mask directive remains in effect

{{featured_button_text}}
Governor moves Indiana to full reopening amid COVID-19, mask directive remains in effect

Gov. Eric Holcomb announces Wednesday he soon will sign an executive order moving Indiana to "stage 5" in his five-stage Back on Track Indiana reopening plan for at least a three-week period beginning Saturday.

 Screenshot

Nearly all the state restrictions on personal liberty and business operations amid the coronavirus pandemic will be lifted beginning Saturday in Northwest Indiana and throughout the Hoosier State.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he soon will sign an executive order moving Indiana to "stage 5" in his five-stage Back on Track reopening plan for at least a three-week period.

In stage 5, all businesses may reopen to full capacity, including restaurants and bars, all gyms and entertainment facilities may operate at 100% capacity, and there no longer are any attendance limits at sporting events, conventions or community gatherings.

The governor said he's still directing Hoosiers to wear masks or face coverings when they are unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people in public places.

He's also asking businesses to continue promoting social distancing, and the state is requiring organizers of all public gatherings of 500 or more people to submit an advance COVID-19 prevention plan to their county health department.

This story will be updated. Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Back on Track Indiana plan:

Download PDF Stage 5 Back on Track reopening guidelines

Gallery: How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2020 Business & Industry Hall of Fame Awards Presentation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts