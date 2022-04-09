Indiana had 13 more probable COVID deaths last week as infections dropped statewide

The weekly coronavirus death toll continues to decrease as infections rates drop throughout the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

All of Indiana's 92 counties are in the best blue designations on the color-coded map indicating the rate of COVID-19 infection in Indiana residents.

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties showed that all counties are now in the blue rating, indicating less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents each week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Currently, there are no counties in the red, orange or yellow ratings.

As of Friday, Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties were all in the blue rating.

State health records indicate a total of 167 Hoosiers were infected with COVID-19 as of Friday in Indiana, down 16 from the previous month.

A month ago on March 9, it was reported that a total of 278 Hoosiers were infected, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

As of Friday, a total of three more people died from COVID-19 in Indiana in a one-week period, down from six the previous week, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health. A total of 13 of the state's 207 total deaths last week were deemed to be probable COVID deaths.

In a one-week period, Jasper County reported one COVID death. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lake, Porter, LaPorte or Newton counties.

In total, COVID-19 has killed more than 22,000 Hoosiers and nearly 1 million Americans since the start of the pandemic.

Records show that 58.2% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and that 65.2% of Hoosiers have at least one vaccine shot.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

