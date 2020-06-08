Indiana Harbor Ship Canal dredging resumes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to dredge another 182,300 cubic yards of sediment from the Indianan Harbor Ship Canal this year.

It has dredged approximately 1.6 million cubic yards of sediment from the canal since 2012.

"The current forecast to start is in July," said Fernando Treviño, executive director for the East Chicago Waterway Management District (ECWMD).

The dredging is necessary because industry in the area had not been able to ship its barges at full capacity.

"They had to ship some of their merchandise or resources at half or other levels because they would hit bottom," Treviño said.

The thought was that going back to the federal navigation depth would spur the economy and help local industries be more efficient.

"We've heard that they have been able to be more cost effective," Treviño said.

Until the corps began annual dredging operations in 2012, the IHSC had not been dredged since 1972.

Contaminated sediment in the canal and the lack of a suitable disposal facility for it did not allow for dredging to take place.