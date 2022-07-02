Indiana has three more COVID deaths, 11 more probable

Lake County currently has a COVID-19 case count of 2,996, Porter County 1,147, LaPorte County 744, Newton County 59 and Jasper County 179, according to ISDH.

Since becoming a global pandemic in March 2020, the virus has killed more than 1 million people in the United States and more than 6.3 million globally, public health authorities estimate.

Parents can now schedule appointments for coronavirus vaccines for children through the age of 5 at ourshot.in.gov.

Parents and caretakers can make appointments for the Moderna vaccine for kids between the ages of 6 months and 5 years and for the Pfizer vaccine for kids from 6 months through 4 years.

The state recommends people make appointments instead of doing walk-ins to ensure vaccine and provider eligibility.

People can check with their child's doctor to see if they offer the vaccine or call 211 for assistance.

The state's ourshot.in.gov website provides a list of medical providers offering the vaccine to that age group.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites for all ages is also available online at ourshot.in.gov.