Indiana has three more COVID deaths, 11 more probable

The Indiana Department of Health reported three more Hoosiers died of coronavirus over the past week.
Eleven of the state's 105 deaths over that period were likely the result of the coronavirus, according to the health department. Two of the confirmed deaths were in Clinton County, and the other was in Tipton County.
COVID-19 infections increased about 13.9% statewide last week.
Statewide, the seven-day average of coronavirus infections in Indiana was 1,418 last week, up 174 from the previous week, according to ISDH. An estimated 37,196 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus over the past month.
An estimated 19.2% of those cases were reinfections, according to ISDH.
Thus far during the pandemic, COVID-19 caused 1,765 deaths in Lake County; 546 in Porter County; 367 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County; and 143 in Jasper County.
Lake County currently has a COVID-19 case count of 2,996, Porter County 1,147, LaPorte County 744, Newton County 59 and Jasper County 179, according to ISDH.
Since becoming a global pandemic in March 2020, the virus has killed more than 1 million people in the United States and more than 6.3 million globally, public health authorities estimate.
Parents can now schedule appointments for coronavirus vaccines for children through the age of 5 at ourshot.in.gov.
Parents and caretakers can make appointments for the Moderna vaccine for kids between the ages of 6 months and 5 years and for the Pfizer vaccine for kids from 6 months through 4 years.
The state recommends people make appointments instead of doing walk-ins to ensure vaccine and provider eligibility.
People can check with their child's doctor to see if they offer the vaccine or call 211 for assistance.
The state's ourshot.in.gov website provides a list of medical providers offering the vaccine to that age group.
A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites for all ages is also available online at ourshot.in.gov.