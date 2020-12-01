Indiana health workers could get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by end of year

Following the initial vaccine distribution to the five pilot hospitals, another 50 hospitals across the state have volunteered to administer the vaccine to health care workers in their communities.

In addition, the state is working with Walgreens and CVS drugstores to organize and provide COVID-19 immunizations to residents and employees of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities before the vaccine is made available to the general public.

According to the state health agency, there will be no charge for any person in Indiana to receive the vaccine and no insurance deductible or co-payment required.

Box said Indiana health care workers, and eventually all Hoosiers, need to know the first COVID-19 vaccines will be different than other immunizations because two doses are required within a 21- or 28-day period to reach maximum effectiveness.

"The COVID vaccine is not like any other vaccine in that it provides a high-level of protection with a single dose. The COVID vaccine does not do that. Both doses are necessary for it to be effective," Box said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said COVID-19 vaccine testing has determined the vaccine can produce side effects in some recipients, including fatigue, headache and fever — "This is normal," she said.