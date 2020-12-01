Indiana health workers could get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by end of year

MUNSTER — Front-line medical staff at Munster's Community Hospital could receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before the year is out.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Indiana and other states recently have been advised by the federal government to be prepared to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine shipments within 48 hours of a vaccine receiving emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer's emergency use authorization request for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. A Dec. 17 meeting is planned to consider the Moderna vaccine.
The Indiana State Department of Health previously revealed Community Hospital, and four others in the state, have been selected as pilot COVID-19 immunization sites for Hoosier health care workers who treat COVID-19 patients.
Following the initial vaccine distribution to the five pilot hospitals, another 50 hospitals across the state have volunteered to administer the vaccine to health care workers in their communities.
In addition, the state is working with Walgreens and CVS drugstores to organize and provide COVID-19 immunizations to residents and employees of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities before the vaccine is made available to the general public.
According to the state health agency, there will be no charge for any person in Indiana to receive the vaccine and no insurance deductible or co-payment required.
Box said Indiana health care workers, and eventually all Hoosiers, need to know the first COVID-19 vaccines will be different than other immunizations because two doses are required within a 21- or 28-day period to reach maximum effectiveness.
"The COVID vaccine is not like any other vaccine in that it provides a high-level of protection with a single dose. The COVID vaccine does not do that. Both doses are necessary for it to be effective," Box said.
Support Local Journalism
She said COVID-19 vaccine testing has determined the vaccine can produce side effects in some recipients, including fatigue, headache and fever — "This is normal," she said.
"It does not mean the vaccine gave you COVID. This is the normal immune response in your body to getting a vaccine," Box said. "These are temporary effects and will wear off quickly, and the benefits of the vaccine will far outweigh these side effects."
Box is concerned that public opinion polls show perhaps 4 in 10 Americans are uncertain about getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available. She insisted those fears are unfounded.
"I want to remind any Hoosiers who might be hesitant to get the vaccine that these vaccines will not be approved for release until a thorough review of their safety at the federal and state levels is completed," Box said.
Even when vaccines finally are available to the public, Box said getting the shot will not be the equivalent of a "get out of jail free" card.
She said not only are both doses required for 95% effectiveness, but COVID-19 still will be a danger to others in the community until most of the population is vaccinated — a process that will take months to complete.
"The vaccine is a critical tool in our efforts to resume what resembles a normal life," Box said. "In the meantime, please stay the course — continue wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, staying home if you're sick, and getting tested. That's the best way to help us get to the other side of this pandemic."
Indiana coronavirus press conference for Nov. 25, 2020
Gallery: Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Masked-up Santa flies in to Crown Point
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.