Indiana Immunization Coalition offers free vaccines to children
MERRILLVILLE —The Indiana Immunization Coalition will be at three Merrillville schools May 11 to provide free immunizations for children.

Children do not have to be students at these schools to receive immunizations at these clinics: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place; 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Pierce Middle School, 199 E. 70th Place; and noon to 2 p.m. at Merrillville Intermediate School, 1400 W. 61st Ave.

Parents are requested to complete an online consent form and questionnaire, which can be accessed on the website of the Merrillville Community School Corp., www.mvsc.k12.in.us.

These clinics offer an opportunity for parents to get their children caught up on immunizations in preparation for the following school year.

Vaccines that may be administered include DTaP/Tdap, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, HiB, Polio, Rotavirus, Influenza, MMR, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningitis and Varicella.

For more information, call or text 317-628-7116.

