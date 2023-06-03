Indiana is joining a multi-state settlement with the Robinhood investment app, which agreed to pay $10.2 million in penalties for technical glitches that hurt retail investors.

Indiana will get a $200,000 share of the settlement.

State securities regulators in Alabama, Colorado, California, Delaware, New Jersey, South Dakota and Texas investigated operational failures after outages in March 2020 that limited hundreds of thousands of investors' ability to make trades. The investigation found Robinhood had weaknesses in monitoring and reporting, insufficient customer service and deficient processes for options and margin accounts.

Robinhood users weren't able to process trades even as stocks dropped in value.

“This multistate agreement represents states at their best — working together for the benefit of Main Street investors,” said North American Securities Administrators Association President Andrew Hartnett. “Robinhood repeatedly failed to serve its clients, but this settlement makes clear that Robinhood must take its customer care obligations seriously and correct these deficiencies.”

“This agreement reflects the ongoing efforts by state securities regulators to protect investors, including Hoosiers to ensure that they are treated fairly by financial services firms,” said Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales. The settlement funds will be distributed between the Securities Enforcement Fund and the State of Indiana General Fund.

The Indiana Secretary of State's Indiana Securities Division said Robinhood cooperated with its investigation and found no evidence of fraudulent conduct.