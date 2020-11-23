Indiana Landmarks offers pointers on preserving World's Fair homes

House of Tomorrow

Indiana Landmarks and the National Park Service are looking for a tenant willing to take on the House of Tomorrow, a pioneer in passive-solar technology. It was designed for what lifestyles in the 2030s were predicted to be, complete with a dishwasher in the modern kitchen.

The airplane hangar on the lower level attracts attention.

“The airplane hangar door always faced the lake at the fair, so it was always just an exhibit,” Zeiger said.

The house needs extensive work to make it work for modern lifestyles.

“These are rehabilitations, so we try to balance the best of the old and the best of the new,” Zeiger said.

The latest threat

Seawall work was done this year for the Rostone and Florida Tropical houses, which are on the north side of Lake Front Drive.

There used to be a gentle taper out to the lake, but erosion ate it away.

“It was almost 1,000 feet to the water when we got the house, and we had a tremendous sand dune build up in front of the house, and it had to be 40 or 50 feet,” Beatty said. “Now it’s down to eight feet.”