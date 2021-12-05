Indiana may soon get its second underwater shipwreck preserve

Such shipwrecks were often scavenged in the past, but are now being preserved.

"They were looted but are much better protected now," he said. "There's an inventory of the artifacts that are part of the shipwreck. Making it a preserve ensures it remains accessible to the public while people take only photos and leave only bubbles."

Jim Retseck, president of the Michigan City Historical Society, said the state's second underwater nature preserve would commemorate an important history.

"At one time it was a passenger ship that became a sandsucker when it grew long in the tooth," he said. "It was docked right at the back of the Old Lighthouse before it caught on fire. There was a night watchman on it, which makes it kind of odd. But it had kerosene lamps and was made of wood so it was flammable. We do also have the possibility it was struck by lightning. But there was a watchman so you think they would have caught it sooner. Pretty much everything burned out while it was anchored there."

The shipwreck, however, has maintained much of its integrity while at its watery grave at the bottom of Lake Michigan.