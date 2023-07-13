Indiana ranked 13th and neighboring Illinois 17th in CNBC's annual ranking of the top states for business.

America’s Top States for Business 2023 ranked all 50 states on 86 metrics in 10 categories of economic competitiveness. CNBC's ranking is unique as it weighs each category on how frequently the state itself uses them as a selling point in its own economic development marketing materials, thereby judging each state on the attributes they use to sell themselves instead of universal criteria generally applied across the board.

It uses a variety of data points and developed its metrics in consultation with business experts.

North Carolina again ranked No. 1 nationally, gaining points for its universities, highly educated workforce and thriving banking sector. Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Minnesota rounded out the top five.

Indiana placed 13th with 1% GDP growth, a 3.1% unemployment rate, a top corporate tax rate of 4.9%, a top individual income tax rate of 3.15% and a bond rating off AAA.

Indiana ranked fifth nationwide in infrastructure and cost of doing business, ninth in economy, 13th in access to capital, 22nd in business friendliness and tech and innovation, 35th in workforce, 44th in life, health and inclusion and 45th in education.

Illinois ranked 17th with GDP growth of 0.2%, an unemployment rate of 4.1%, a top corporate tax rate of 9.5% and a top individual income tax rate of 4.95%.

Illinois placed 2nd in infrastructure and education, sixth for access to capital, ninth for cost of living, 14th for tech and innovation, 17th for life, health and inclusion, 28th in workforce, 32nd in cost of doing business, 33rd in economy and 39th in business friendliness.

On Northwest Indiana's eastern edge, neighboring Michigan ranked 10th nationally, scoring as high as sixth in cost of doing business and as low as 36th in education.