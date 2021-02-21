Indiana reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths

State health officials reported 35 new COVID-19 fatalities Sunday, according to updated statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

County-by-county case and death totals and positivity rates were not available due to technical issues, ISDH said.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 30 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 425 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

The Porter County Health Department reported 16,009 total cases in the county, up 24 from the previous day. The county has had 252 deaths from the respiratory disease.

Indiana saw 888 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall count to 655,541. New cases were reported between Oct. 29 and Saturday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,213 cases and 33,833 tested. Lansing had 2,956 cases and 27,217 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.