Indiana reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths

State health officials reported 35 new COVID-19 fatalities Sunday, according to updated statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.
County-by-county case and death totals and positivity rates were not available due to technical issues, ISDH said.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 30 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 425 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The Porter County Health Department reported 16,009 total cases in the county, up 24 from the previous day. The county has had 252 deaths from the respiratory disease.
Indiana saw 888 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall count to 655,541. New cases were reported between Oct. 29 and Saturday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,213 cases and 33,833 tested. Lansing had 2,956 cases and 27,217 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Through Sunday, 436,849 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 889,607 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at ISDH's website.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.