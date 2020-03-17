Indiana’s Catholic bishops suspend public Mass celebrations amid COVID-19 scare

The five Catholic bishops of Indiana have suspended all public Sunday and weekday Mass celebrations, effective Wednesday, and until further notice amid concerns of spreading coronavirus.
In light of new information and recommendations from health officials concerning the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgency to stem the spread of the virus, the Gary diocese announced the temporary suspension impacts all of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the Dioceses of Gary, Evansville, Fort Wayne-South Bend, and Lafayette.
Bishop Robert J. McClory, installed as Gary's fifth bishop on Feb. 11, sent a letter to the faith community, explaining the decision and offering encouragement during these challenging times.
McClory noted that the diocese has been actively monitoring the public health response to the coronavirus.
“The decision to temporarily suspend the public celebration of the Mass was not taken lightly,” McClory explained. “The spiritual resources of the Church will still be made available, but will be provided within the context of the current health crisis"
"For everyone’s sake whenever the church remains open, it is the responsibility of the pastor (or the one who he designates) to ensure that the number of attendees adheres to guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana Department of Public Health," McClory said.
Everyone should become familiar with the protocols concerning social distancing, vulnerable populations, and cleaning which are available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.
Communal penance services are canceled. Funerals and baptisms are at the discretion of the pastor but must follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC.
Individual confessions, anointings, viaticum, and other forms of pastoral care can be offered on a case-by-case basis.
While the Sunday Mass will not be publicly offered during this time, McClory encouraged the faith community to explore other ways to keep the Lord’s Day holy.
“As is the Catholic tradition, the faithful endeavor to refrain from work, increase our love of the Lord and extend charity to others through prayer and service,” the bishop noted.
The diocese urged its followers to think not only of their own safety, but that of everyone else in the community, by learning more about guidelines for social distancing, vulnerable populations, and cleaning which are available through the CDC.