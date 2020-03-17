You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana’s Catholic bishops suspend public Mass celebrations amid COVID-19 scare
breaking topical top story urgent

Indiana’s Catholic bishops suspend public Mass celebrations amid COVID-19 scare

Church

A cross in front of a church's stained glass window.

 Doug Ross, The Times

The five Catholic bishops of Indiana have suspended all public Sunday and weekday Mass celebrations, effective Wednesday, and until further notice amid concerns of spreading coronavirus. 

In light of new information and recommendations from health officials concerning the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgency to stem the spread of the virus, the Gary diocese announced the temporary suspension impacts all of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the Dioceses of Gary, Evansville, Fort Wayne-South Bend, and Lafayette.

Bishop Robert McClory celebrates Mass at St. Catherine Hospital

Bishop Robert McClory conducts in the St. Catherine Hospital chapel Wednesday, March 4.

Bishop Robert J. McClory, installed as Gary's fifth bishop on Feb. 11, sent a letter to the faith community, explaining the decision and offering encouragement during these challenging times.

McClory noted that the diocese has been actively monitoring the public health response to the coronavirus.

“The decision to temporarily suspend the public celebration of the Mass was not taken lightly,” McClory explained. “The spiritual resources of the Church will still be made available, but will be provided within the context of the current health crisis"

2nd Hoosier dies of coronavirus, ISDH says

"For everyone’s sake whenever the church remains open, it is the responsibility of the pastor (or the one who he designates) to ensure that the number of attendees adheres to guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana Department of Public Health," McClory said.

Everyone should become familiar with the protocols concerning social distancing, vulnerable populations, and cleaning which are available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release. 

Communal penance services are canceled. Funerals and baptisms are at the discretion of the pastor but must follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC.

Individual confessions, anointings, viaticum, and other forms of pastoral care can be offered on a case-by-case basis.

2 in Lake County test positive for COVID-19; Indiana confirms 30 cases

While the Sunday Mass will not be publicly offered during this time, McClory encouraged the faith community to explore other ways to keep the Lord’s Day holy.

“As is the Catholic tradition, the faithful endeavor to refrain from work, increase our love of the Lord and extend charity to others through prayer and service,” the bishop noted.

New bishop feels connection with sick, suffering

The diocese urged its followers to think not only of their own safety, but that of everyone else in the community, by learning more about guidelines for social distancing, vulnerable populations, and cleaning which are available through the CDC. 

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts