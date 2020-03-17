Indiana’s Catholic bishops suspend public Mass celebrations amid COVID-19 scare

The five Catholic bishops of Indiana have suspended all public Sunday and weekday Mass celebrations, effective Wednesday, and until further notice amid concerns of spreading coronavirus.

In light of new information and recommendations from health officials concerning the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgency to stem the spread of the virus, the Gary diocese announced the temporary suspension impacts all of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the Dioceses of Gary, Evansville, Fort Wayne-South Bend, and Lafayette.

Bishop Robert J. McClory, installed as Gary's fifth bishop on Feb. 11, sent a letter to the faith community, explaining the decision and offering encouragement during these challenging times.

McClory noted that the diocese has been actively monitoring the public health response to the coronavirus.

“The decision to temporarily suspend the public celebration of the Mass was not taken lightly,” McClory explained. “The spiritual resources of the Church will still be made available, but will be provided within the context of the current health crisis"