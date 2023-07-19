Indiana small businesses won more than $989 million in federal contracts last year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration provided $163 billion to small businesses last year, an $8.7 billion increase over the previous year. That accounts for a record-breaking 26.5% of federal contract dollars, according to the Fiscal Year 2022 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard.

“The SBA has worked closely with the White House and our partner agencies to enact policy changes that level the playing field for all contracting entrepreneurs through a more equitable federal procurement system and buying strategy promised by the president,” said SBA Great Lakes Regional Administrator Geri Aglipay. “I’m proud of the hard work our small business advocates across the federal government and our SBA partner organizations have done to reach these results.”

The federal government estimates about 21.87% of purchases the federal government made in the Great Lakes Region of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin were from small businesses. The federal government, for instance, paid more than $10 million in General Services Administration, Department of Defense, Drug Enforcement Agency, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, FBI and TSA contracts to Camacho Equipment & Janitorial Supply, a Greenfield-based firm owned by a disabled Hispanic veteran. The company, which employs 130 workers, used its experience with federal contracting to procure an additional $7.5 million in private sector, city and state contracts.

“Working with the SBA supported our company vision to experience national growth as the contractor of choice for customers wanting our services, while being a positive leader and influence for the local community and adhering to the highest quality standards of our industry,” President and CEO Jesse Camacho said. “Federal contracting goals are important because, not only does the SBA strive to create diversity in the business world, but the SBA also ensures that diversity exists for future generations to build on, establishing a presence that supports even more opportunity for small businesses to be created, grow, and thrive, ensuring a healthy and competitive business environment.”

The SBA often does training sessions across the country to teach small business owners about contracting requirements and assistance that's available in procuring contracts.

For more information, visit sba.gov.