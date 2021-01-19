Indiana Small Farm Conference goes virtual

• Dan and Julie Perkins (12:30 to 1:30 p.m. EST, March 6) operate Perkins’ Good Earth Farm, an organic vegetable farm on 20 acres in DeMotte. After balancing a career in soil and water conservation with farming on the side, the Perkins family made a transition to full-time farming in 2019. They will discuss their experiences in “the beautiful, sometimes chaotic, get-your-hands-dirty, oh-so-satisfying working of the land.

Poster sessions will highlight research and outreach projects focused on small farms, diversified agriculture and local foods. Anyone wishing to present a poster should submit their proposal online by Jan. 25. Those whose posters are accepted will receive free conference admission.

Vendors can also participate in a virtual trade show, for which they will receive their own designated channel to engage with attendees for the entirety of the conference. Vendor registration is $70, which includes access to all conference sessions. Vendors interested in exhibiting can sign up at purdue.ag/sfc.

Dedicated times to visit vendors and view posters will be offered on March 5 and 6.

Due to the popularity of the Indiana Small Farm Conference, credit card payment is strongly recommended. Attendees will only receive Microsoft Teams login information for the conference after payment is received.