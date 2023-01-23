 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana soldier reported missing in action during Korean War returned home

Indiana soldier reported missing in action during Korean War returned home

U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus, a 24-year-old Indiana, resident went missing during the Korean War.

 Joseph S. Pete

More than 2,500 U.S. troops were killed in action during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, which inflicted frostbite on thousands more and has been called "the most harrowing battle of the Korean War."

U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus of Indiana was reported missing in action during the 1950 battle in which besieged U.S. forces were greatly outnumbered and surrounded in the brutally cold mountains near the Chinese border.

More than 70 years later, the 24-year-old Hoosier has finally been accounted for.

The Terre Haute native served in Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division during the infamous battle in which the United States suffered a total 18,000 casualties between the dead, wounded and frostbitten.

Garrigus was reported missing in action during a battle with enemy forces on Dec. 1.

His remains were never found. There was no evidence he was ever taken as a prisoner of war, according to the Department of Defense.

North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of U.S. service members killed during the Korean War in 2018. They were taken to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, where a laboratory sought to identify them.

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency scientists used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence to identify Garrigus's remains. Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also looked at mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA, and autosomal DNA in making the identification.

His name is recorded with other service members still missing from the Korean War at the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A rosette will be put next to his name to indicate he's now accounted for.

His family has been briefed.

He will soon be buried in Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis.

More than 7,600 Americans are still unaccounted for from the Korean War, but hundreds are believed to never be recoverable, according to the Department of Defense. An estimated 450 Americans killed during the Korean War have been identified and returned to their families for funerals with full military honors since 1982.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

