Indiana State Police car smashed into on I-65 while investigating crash, injuring trooper, police say

An Indiana State Trooper suffered injuries after her car was smashed into while she was investigating a crash on Interstate 65.

The crash took place at around 7 a.m. Saturday morning at the 260.4 mile-marker on I-65, which is near the Borman Expressway and the border of Hobart and Lake Station.

Trooper Regen Smith was investigating a crash in which a vehicle was blocking the far-left lane about a mile north of Interstate 80.

"Trooper Smith had her emergency lights activated and positioned her vehicle behind the crashed vehicle in the left lane to protect both the person in the crashed vehicle as well as to warn approaching motorists that the lane was blocked. The roadway was also icy from overnight rain/snow," ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Glen Fifield said. "Preliminary investigation by Trooper Brandon Lankford shows that a black 2006 Lincoln truck was approaching the scene at a high rate of speed. As it did so, the driver quickly braked and lost control of his vehicle."

The truck ended up rear-ending the police car, injuring the officer inside. She was taken to a hospital in downtown Gary.

"The truck narrowly avoided the tow truck that was just arriving at the scene and instead struck the rear of Trooper Smith’s police car," Fifield said. "Trooper Smith was seated in the vehicle at the time of the collision. She was transported to Northlake Hospital with complaint of pain, but non-life-threatening injuries."

Rafael Montez, a 34-year-old Hobart resident, was driving the Lincoln. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

Montez will be cited for several infractions, including failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, speeding too fast for weather or road conditions and expired vehicle registration, Fifield said.

Waffco Towing and Caruthers Towing assisted police at the scene.

