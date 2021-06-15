Indiana State Police K-9 retires after detective promoted to Lowell post

LOWELL – An Indiana State Police K-9 is retiring after his handler was promoted and assigned to the Lowell Post.

Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Christopher P. Eagles was promoted by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter to the rank of senior trooper detective. The Carmel High School and Purdue University graduate was assigned to the Lowell Post.

Eagles joined the Indiana State Police in 2011 and was assigned to the Toll Road Post in Bristol. He led the post in DUI arrests in 2012 and was named Trooper of the District there in 2017.

Now a Lake County resident, he has worked as a field training officer and drug recognition expert.

"In 2015, Eagles became a K-9 handler and was partnered with Axel. The two have become well known for their work together the past six years making several large seizures," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said. "Their most notable arrest was this past December when they seized 33.65 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop."

Eagles was promoted as a result of passing a written test and completing a competitive interview.