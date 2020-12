Indiana State Police recruiting new troopers

LOWELL — Opportunities to become an Indiana state trooper have recently opened up, with applications being accepted through late January.

Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 81st Recruit Academy until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 24. Applications can be found online at https://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm.

Qualified candidates must be a U.S. citizen between the ages of 21 and 40, possess a valid driver's license, be a high school graduate or have a GED and meet a minimum vision standard. Those hired must be willing to relocate to anywhere in Indiana as appointed, the news release said.

The starting salary for an ISP recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during academy training. After training is complete, salaries begin at $48,000 a year and includes health care and pension programs. In addition, student loan forgiveness programs are also available to ISP employees.

