Indiana State Police squad car struck near Portage High School; part of U.S. 6 shut down, police say

PORTAGE — An Indiana State Police squad car was struck in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. police were called to a crash in front of Portage High School at 6450 U.S. 6, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Dan Becker.

The crash caused a closure in both directions on U.S. 6 near the wreck and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

A trooper's vehicle was damaged but the trooper was not injured, Becker said. It is unknown at this time if the other vehicle's occupants were harmed.

The crash is under investigation and limited information was immediately available.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

