Indiana State Police trooper helps mother deliver child on Indiana Toll Road, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — A trooper took quick action when he realized an expectant mother was about to give birth in a semitrailer on the Indiana Toll Road.

At 12:30 p.m. Friday Trooper Thomas Maymi was on duty on the Indiana Toll Road near the 52-mile marker where he was parked watching traffic, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

A semi then stopped in the westbound lane and a man get out of the vehicle's driver side. He ran across the interstate to the trooper asking for help.

The man told the trooper that his wife is pregnant and might be in labor. Maymi called for ambulance and then went with the driver to check on the woman in the semi.

Once inside the truck, the driver's wife welcomed the trooper, saying she was in labor. At this point, it became clear that there was not enough time to get her to the hospital to give birth and it would be up to the trooper to deliver the baby.

Maymi assisted the woman with her ongoing contractions until LaPorte County EMS came on scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two minutes after paramedics arrived, the baby was delivered and the mother and baby were taken to Northwest Health LaPorte hospital.