 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana State Police trooper makes 3 OWI arrests in 24 hours
urgent

Indiana State Police trooper makes 3 OWI arrests in 24 hours

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
Times file photo

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police Trooper Israel Rosillo made three operating while intoxicated traffic stops within 24 hours.

The first of three arrests occurred at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday when Rosillo saw a 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata weaving across traffic on Kennedy Avenue near 161st Street in Hammond.

Rosillo stopped the car; the driver later failed field sobriety tests and a breath test showed the driver had a 0.19% blood alcohol content (BAC) — more than double Indiana's legal limit of 0.08 BAC, police said.

The drive was charged with misdemeanor OWI.

Three hours later, Rosillo clocked a driver going 120 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 80/94 near mile marker 7.

Rosillo was able to catch up with the driver of the 2019 Hyundai Tucson, and pulled the him over, ISP said in a press release.

The driver failed field sobriety tests and had a 0.14% BAC, police said.

The man was charged with misdemeanor OWI and reckless driving. 

Nearly 20 hours after his first OWI investigation of the night, Rosillo was back on Kennedy Avenue in Hammond when he spotted a black Ford Fusion weaving through traffic and cross the center line multiple times near 171st Street, ISP said in a news release.

When Rosillo pulled the car over, the driver missed the turn onto Orchard Drive and drove onto the sidewalk.

The driver also failed field sobriety tests and had a 0.10% BAC, police said.

The woman was charged with misdemeanor OWI.

"Trooper Rosillo specifically requested this news release be published to bring awareness to OWI arrests that are taking place this holiday season," ISP said in a news release.

"He, along with all of the Indiana State Police, encourage anyone who has been drinking not to drive. Please call a friend, family member or a ride service and don’t risk not only going to jail, but potentially injuring an innocent person."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cline Avenue bridge opens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts