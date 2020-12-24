Indiana State Police trooper makes 3 OWI arrests in 24 hours

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police Trooper Israel Rosillo made three operating while intoxicated traffic stops within 24 hours.
The first of three arrests occurred at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday when Rosillo saw a 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata weaving across traffic on Kennedy Avenue near 161st Street in Hammond.
Rosillo stopped the car; the driver later failed field sobriety tests and a breath test showed the driver had a 0.19% blood alcohol content (BAC) — more than double Indiana's legal limit of 0.08 BAC, police said.
The drive was charged with misdemeanor OWI.
Three hours later, Rosillo clocked a driver going 120 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 80/94 near mile marker 7.
Rosillo was able to catch up with the driver of the 2019 Hyundai Tucson, and pulled the him over, ISP said in a press release.
The driver failed field sobriety tests and had a 0.14% BAC, police said.
The man was charged with misdemeanor OWI and reckless driving.
Nearly 20 hours after his first OWI investigation of the night, Rosillo was back on Kennedy Avenue in Hammond when he spotted a black Ford Fusion weaving through traffic and cross the center line multiple times near 171st Street, ISP said in a news release.
When Rosillo pulled the car over, the driver missed the turn onto Orchard Drive and drove onto the sidewalk.
The driver also failed field sobriety tests and had a 0.10% BAC, police said.
The woman was charged with misdemeanor OWI.
"Trooper Rosillo specifically requested this news release be published to bring awareness to OWI arrests that are taking place this holiday season," ISP said in a news release.
"He, along with all of the Indiana State Police, encourage anyone who has been drinking not to drive. Please call a friend, family member or a ride service and don’t risk not only going to jail, but potentially injuring an innocent person."