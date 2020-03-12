Indiana State School Music Association cancels events amid coronavirus pandemic

The Indiana State School Music Association has canceled student music events for one month to protect attendees from COVID-19, the organization announced in a news release Thursday.

"After consultation with the Indiana State Department of Health, it has been decided by the ISSMA Executive Committee that to help protect students, schools and communities from the spread of the COVID-19/Coronavirus, all ISSMA sponsored music events will be canceled through April 11," the release states. "This would include all Junior/Middle/Elementary Concert Organization Festivals and the ISSMA State Show Choir and Jazz Finals."

More than 35,000 students from over 300 schools participate at more than 30 different school facilities throughout the state. The organization is working on a plan to allow video recordings to be submitted for evaluation.

"In keeping with the ISSMA mission to provide educationally evaluated music performance opportunities, a process is being developed to allow directors of registered Junior/Middle/Elementary Ensembles to submit video recordings for evaluation," the release states.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic Wednesday.

The organization said the decision to cancel the events was not an easy one to make.

