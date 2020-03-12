You are the owner of this article.
Indiana State School Music Association cancels events amid coronavirus pandemic
Indiana State School Music Association cancels events amid coronavirus pandemic

Munster High School Chorale hits high note

The 2020 Indiana All-State Honors Choir performed at the Embassy Theater in Fort Wayne during the Indiana Music Educators Association annual professional development conference on Jan. 18.

 Provided

The Indiana State School Music Association has canceled student music events for one month to protect attendees from COVID-19, the organization announced in a news release Thursday.

"After consultation with the Indiana State Department of Health, it has been decided by the ISSMA Executive Committee that to help protect students, schools and communities from the spread of the COVID-19/Coronavirus, all ISSMA sponsored music events will be canceled through April 11," the release states. "This would include all Junior/Middle/Elementary Concert Organization Festivals and the ISSMA State Show Choir and Jazz Finals."

More than 35,000 students from over 300 schools participate at more than 30 different school facilities throughout the state. The organization is working on a plan to allow video recordings to be submitted for evaluation.

"In keeping with the ISSMA mission to provide educationally evaluated music performance opportunities, a process is being developed to allow directors of registered Junior/Middle/Elementary Ensembles to submit video recordings for evaluation," the release states.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic Wednesday.

The organization said the decision to cancel the events was not an easy one to make.

"The ISSMA Executive Committee acknowledges the disappointment that may be felt by students, directors, family members and supporters of the outstanding Show Choirs and Jazz Ensembles who were expecting to have the opportunity to share their talents at the ISSMA State Show Choir and Jazz Finals," the release states. "After careful consideration of all options, and in accordance with ISSMA's responsibility to provide a safe and respectful environment at all ISSMA events, the ISSMA Executive Committee determined that a viable alternative to cancellation was not possible."

For more information, contact Executive Director Mick Bridgewater at mbridgewater@issma.net.

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the state, bringing to 12 the number of people testing positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

