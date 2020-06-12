Indiana to open COVID-19 testing sites to everyone who lives or works in the state

Currently in Indiana, about 38% of the ICU beds and 83% of the ventilators are available, Box said. COVID-19 patients occupy about 13% of the ICU rooms and are using about 4% of the ventilators.

As Indiana enters stage 4 of the reopening plan, about 17% of those who test positive have been hospitalized and about 21% of those hospitalized have been admitted to the ICU. About 73% have been discharged after recovering, up from 67% last week, and 19% have died while in the hospital.

"I want to remind Hoosiers to be safe as we move to stage 4," Box said. "I feel like a nagging mom but I'm going to remind people that COVID has not disappeared. We need to protect ourselves and those around us, especially our most vulnerable populations."

Gov. Eric Holcomb said that though the state is opening back up for business under social distancing guidelines, masks and other precautions should still be taken during the coronavirus pandemic.