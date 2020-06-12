Indiana to open COVID-19 testing sites to everyone who lives or works in the state

Indiana is opening up OptumServe coronavirus testing sites, including those in Valparaiso and Michigan City, to anyone who lives or works in the state regardless of whether they are high-risk or are symptomatic.
"Starting Monday, we are opening OptumServe sites to anyone who wants to get tested regardless of whether you have symptoms or fall into a high-risk category," State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during the state'scoronavirus press briefing Friday. "We recognize this is a significant change from our focus on high-risk individuals and those who are symptomatic. But our testing capacity has improved significantly since the start of this pandemic and we want Hoosiers to take advantage of that."
While the state is still focusing on high-risk populations, including the essential workforce and those in nursing homes, anyone can go to coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing site, Box said. COVID-19 testing sites run by the Indiana State Department of Health and OptumServe also will start testing children under 12.
"The bottom line is that any Hoosier can get tested, period," Box said.
She described it as a significant development.
"People have wanted the peace of mind that comes with testing," she said. "Some have been concerned all along, just not been able to test themselves. But just because you're negative today doesn't mean you won't be positive tomorrow or in 12 hours. Act like you're positive at all times. Wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing."
Currently in Indiana, about 38% of the ICU beds and 83% of the ventilators are available, Box said. COVID-19 patients occupy about 13% of the ICU rooms and are using about 4% of the ventilators.
As Indiana enters stage 4 of the reopening plan, about 17% of those who test positive have been hospitalized and about 21% of those hospitalized have been admitted to the ICU. About 73% have been discharged after recovering, up from 67% last week, and 19% have died while in the hospital.
"I want to remind Hoosiers to be safe as we move to stage 4," Box said. "I feel like a nagging mom but I'm going to remind people that COVID has not disappeared. We need to protect ourselves and those around us, especially our most vulnerable populations."
Gov. Eric Holcomb said that though the state is opening back up for business under social distancing guidelines, masks and other precautions should still be taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Businesses like JOANN's Fabrics have restructured the way they're doing business to allow and encourage physical distancing," Holcomb said. "We're asking people to continue to be team players. What happens next has a lot to do with our behavior. We're asking people, bars, restaurants and fabric stores to work with us. We're going to have to work together. This is not an egocentric 'how do I approach my day.' My actions affect everybody else. This is contagious and can spread so we're going to have to work together. To date I think we've set a good course."
Indiana will start to open its BMV branches again Monday to work through the backlog, Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter Lacey said. Branches will limit customers to ensure proper spacing, so lines may stretch outside.
Driving exams could start to come back as soon as June, starting with appointments that were canceled because of the public health emergency.
Hoosiers filed 23,604 initial unemployment claims last week. Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Pay said the state has paid out $2.6 billion in unemployment during the pandemic, including $667 million in state funds and $1.9 billion in federal funds.
The number of new unemployment claims has continued to fall week after week since the stay-at-home was first imposed, shutting down restaurants and many other places of employment.
For more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov or call 1-888-634-1116 to schedule appointment for a test if you work in Indiana and live in another state.
