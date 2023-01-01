Indiana's health in 2022 ranks below average in comparison to all 50 states

Hoosiers should consider making lifestyle changes in 2023 after Indiana’s overall health rate ranked 35 out of 50 states, according to the United Health Foundation.

One of the simplest ways all residents can improve their health is exercise, R.N. Christy Cleveland, of Community Healthcare System, said. Although some health conditions are inevitable due to genetics, eating healthier and exercising are goals everyone can achieve, she said.

“Exercise is a great first plan, but if you don’t make a change to the food you put in your body, you won’t lose weight,” said Cleveland. “I can eat a box of doughnuts and get the amount of calories my body might need, but not the nutrients.”

The 2022 study revealed that Hoosiers ranked low for having high rates of physical inactivity (37), chronic disease (38) and cigarette smoking (41). Although exercise is a common New Year's resolution, people need to ensure it's being done safely.

"When we exercise, and especially when new people come to the gym, they really want to hit it hard," said Cleveland. "A lot of times people hit it too hard, too fast. They're not going to stick with it because it's going to be too much work."

People who overexert themselves while exercising may go above their target heart rate, putting themselves at risk of serious cardiac arrhythmia, Cleveland said. In contrast, people who exercise within their safe target heart rate burn a higher percentage of fat.

To calculate an individual's appropriate, maximum heart rate for exercise, they should subtract their age from 220. That number displays the average maximum number of times a person's heart should beat per minute during physical activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Less than 50% of Indiana adult residents meet the moderate physical activity recommendations," said Kristal Twardy, Franciscan WellCare dietitian and health coach.

Nearly 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity should be allocated in people's schedules throughout the week, she said. This time can be broken up into 30-minute time frames, five days a week. People should also ensure they're engaging in some sort of muscle-strengthening activity for two days a week, though not on consecutive days, she said.

Twardy also wants people to consider their diets during the new year. On average, Americans consume too many refined grains, while lacking the appropriate consumption of fruits and vegetables, she said. To improve eating habits, Twardy recommends meal planning and grocery shopping on a weekly basis.

"It may be tedious at first, but it's really the key to healthy eating," she said. "It helps ensure we're getting in the healthy and nutritious food we need."

Hoosiers may also consider following the MyPlate food guide, published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. MyPlate visibly shows how many fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins and dairy that should be consumed to represent healthy eating.

"A large majority of Indiana's population is affected by one or more chronic disease," Twardy said. "Following a healthy diet and getting our physical activity is really essential to reduce the risk of chronic disease, or at least help manage it."

